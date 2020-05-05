Kingsley Suamataia Video Interview: Visit Plans & Decision Timeline

Kingsley Suamataia is the highest-rated recruit out of the state of Utah in the 2021 class. Kingsley has received more than thirty offers from the likes of Alabama, Georgia, and Oregon among others.

You can watch the first part of this interview here where Kingsley talks about how BYU made up ground in his recuirment.

Casey Lundquist: What makes BYU unique in your mind?

Kingsley Suamataia: The way the school is set up. The LDS part and just the family environment. It's like my home away from home.

Casey Lundquist: Who are you hearing from the most on BYU's staff?

Kingsley Suamataia: Coach Mateos, Grimes, Tuiaki, and Coach Kalani.

Casey Lundquist: On a national scale, which schools do you hear from most?

Kingsley Suamataia: Oregon, Alabama, Georgia, and Texas A & M.

Casey Lundquist: When do you plan on narrowing your list?

Kingsley Suamataia: We're planning on narrowing the list pretty soon.

Casey Lundquist: Are there any schools you plan on visiting?

Kingsley Suamataia: Most likely I'll go visit BYU and Utah, the in-state schools I'm closest with...and we'll see from there.

Casey Lundquist: When do you plan on making your college decision?

Kingsley Suamataia: I plan on making it before the season starts. I don't have an exact date yet, but before the season starts.

