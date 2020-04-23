FB Video: Could Denver Broncos LT Garett Bolles be the odd man out?

It would appear that Utah football fans should be much more interested in who the Denver Broncos chose in the first round of the NFL draft tonight.

Although it's widely known that cornerback Jaylon Johnson, Utah's only potential first round pick, isn't projected to go to the Denver Broncos, a former Utah left tackle is in the crosshairs with what Denver decides to do.

According to Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer, and NFL Insider, Garett Bolles could potentially be the odd man out in Denver's offensive line rotation should the Bronco's go with one of the four premier left tackles in the NFL Draft; Tristan Wirfs (Iowa), Mekhi Becton (Louisville), Andrew Thomas (Georgia) and Jedrick Wills (Alabama).

Breer floated a rumor two weeks ago that Denver was one of the teams looking to trade up for either a wide receiver or left tackle in the draft, and as we've gotten closer to today, those rumors have only continued to heat up. In his column, Breer details why he believes the Broncos are targeting a left tackle and how that could mean the end of Bolles in the mile-high city.

"I think Garrett Bolles is on the way out in Denver. We’ve mentioned the last two weeks that the Broncos could be looking at trading up—and that it might be for a lineman, even though they’d like to address their receiver need as well. And a big part of that, again, is the likelihood that the team could move on from 2017 first-round pick Garrett Bolles, who started 48 straight games for Denver at left tackle. Bolles, who turns 28 in May, has fought through issues with penalties, and hasn’t lived up to expectations over three seasons, and it probably doesn’t help that he was drafted three offensive coordinators ago. It’s possible he becomes a reclamation project for one on the seemingly endless list of teams that go into this week’s draft looking for offensive line help."

Bolles hasn't quite lived up the billing of being the No. 20 overall pick in the 2017 draft, although starting every game since then. He's had issues with penalties and inconsistent play, but when Denver brought on Mike Munchak as o-line coach halfway through 2019, Bolles' play dramatically improved.

In the end, Bolles' future lies in the hands of GM John Elway. If Elway goes with wide receiver, it would appear that Bolles is safe for another year before they decide to pick up his fifth-year option or not.

But if Elway goes with a left tackle, Bolles could be on his way out as Denver will almost certainly look for a trade partner.

Either way, who Denver chooses in the opening round is certainly to affect a former Ute, so be watching and be aware Utah fans.