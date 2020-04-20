FB Video: NFL Draft Position Preview —Cornerback

The top-eight wide receivers available in the upcoming NFL draft are all expected to be game changers who cam affect the game in so many ways.

But the best way to stop wide receivers in the league is with talented cornerback play — and that's why I believe there will be a run of cornerbacks taken in the late first round and early second round of the upcoming NFL draft.

It's widely expected that Jeff Okudah of Ohio State is going to be a top-five pick, and arguably the most talented prospect in the entire draft. Florida's CJ Henderson is strongly considered the second elite cornerback available, and shouldn't fall past Oakland at No. 19, although he's a strong case to be chosen by Dallas at No. 17.

But what about after that? Which cornerbacks are left and are they capable of being No. 1 guys in the NFL? The short answer is yes, and there are quite a few of them.

According to SI position rankings, following Okudah (1) and Henderson (2) are:

3.) Kristian Fulton, LSU

4.) Trevon Diggs, Alabama

5.) Jeff Gladney, TCU

6.) A.J. Terrell, Clemson

7.) Jaylon Johnson, Utah

8.) Damon Arnette, Ohio State

9.) Bryce Hall, Virginia

10.) Cameron Dantzler, Mississippi State

According to multiple mock drafts from Sports Illustrated and throughout the country, every DB but Arnette and Dantzler have been placed in the top-10 multiple times at one point or another.

Depending on when Henderson is chosen in the first round, there could be a massive run on cornerbacks in the first round which would put players like Johnson, Terrell and Gladney as guys who could sneak ahead of others and make it in the opening round.