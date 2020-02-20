2020 NFL Draft Rankings: Cornerbacks

The wide receiver draft class may turn out to be as talented as any we've seen.

Given the infusion of talented pass-catchers about to enter the league, it's fortunate that the cornerback class is deep as well. My latest 2020 NFL mock draft has five cornerbacks selected in Round 1 and there are 10 to 12 that could be off the board by the end of Round 2.

Going back to 2014, Ohio State has had five first-round cornerbacks in the past six drafts. No other school had more than two during that span.

The Buckeyes will make it (at least) six in seven years, with Jeffrey Okuda, a potential top-three pick in the draft, especially if Detroit doesn't trade back from its current draft slot. There hasn't been a cornerback selected top-three in Okudah's lifetime, as the Seahawks were the last to select one with a top-three pick (Shawn Springs, 1997).

With that said, continuing my series of prospect rankings (QB, RB, WR, TE, OL, EDGE, interior DL and LB), here are my cornerback prospect rankings for the 2020 NFL draft:

Joe Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

1. Jeffrey Okudah, Ohio State (JR, 6'1", 200 pounds)

Combining prototypical physical traits—size, length, speed and agility—with his competitive makeup, Okudah is the clear-cut top cornerback in this year's draft class. He led Ohio State's defense in interceptions (three) and pass breakups (nine) in 2019. A scheme-diverse prospect, Okudah is a complete corner that is not only outstanding in coverage but also physical in run support. Okudah should thrive at the next level when isolated on an island to lock down an opponent's No. 1 receiver.

2. C.J. Henderson, Florida (JR, 6'1", 202 pounds)

Critics will be quick to point to his inconsistency as a tackler, and that's certainly something that needs to improve. With his blend of size, length and speed, however, Henderson has elite man-coverage skills. Not only should he post explosive testing numbers in Indy, but the gifted athlete's agility, fluid movements and smooth transitions keep him connected to routes in coverage. While the ball production wasn't there in 2019, the junior recorded six interceptions in his first two seasons at Florida combined.

3. Kristian Fulton, LSU (SR, 6'0", 200 pounds)

With lots of experience in press coverage, Fulton is a patient and physical corner with good size and length. Fulton has lots of reps against elite competition and has mostly held his own. While he may not have elite long speed, he's quick, fluid and sticky in coverage. Per PFF data, Fulton is tied for the most forced incompletions (34) among draft-eligible cornerbacks since 2018. He was suspended for the 2017 season for tampering with an NCAA drug test.

4. Trevon Diggs, Alabama (SR, 6'2", 207 pounds)

Diggs has an elite combination of size and length for the position, that suits him well at the line of scrimmage in press coverage and when challenging at the catch point. The younger brother of Vikings receiver Stefon Diggs, Trevon played both wide receiver and defensive back early in his Alabama career. The former wide receiver has excellent ball skills and tied for the team lead in interceptions (three) last season. Despite his size, Diggs isn't the most physical tackler.

5. Jeff Gladney, TCU (rSR, 6'0", 183 pounds)

Gladney lacks ideal size and length at the position, but he plays with a more physical presence than his listed weight would suggest. The TCU corner's combination of strength—benches 400 pounds and squats 600 pounds—and speed—4.34 in the 40—earned him a spot on Bruce Feldman's preseason Freaks' List. Blending foot quickness, short-area agility and feisty competitive toughness, Gladney has a nose for the ball that's led to 26 passes defended since 2018 and five interceptions over his three seasons as a starter.

Here are the next 20 cornerbacks:

6. Jaylon Johnson, Utah (JR, 6'0", 195 pounds)

7. Damon Arnette, Ohio State (rSR, 6'0", 195 pounds)

8. A.J. Terrell, Clemson (JR, 6'1", 190 pounds)

9. Cameron Dantzler, Mississippi State (rJR, 6'2", 185 pounds)

10. Noah Igbinoghene, Auburn (JR, 5'11", 200 pounds)

11. Bryce Hall, Virginia (SR, 6'1", 200 pounds)

12. Troy Pride Jr., Notre Dame (SR, 5'11", 193 pounds)

13. A.J. Green, Oklahoma State (SR, 6'1", 199 pounds)

14. Darnay Holmes, UCLA (JR, 5'10", 192 pounds)

15. Amik Robertson, Louisiana Tech (JR, 5'9", 183 pounds)

16. Lamar Jackson, Nebraska (SR, 6'3", 215 pounds)

17. Harrison Hand, Temple (JR, 6'0", 192 pounds)

18. Stanford Samuels III, Florida State (JR, 6'2", 185 pounds)

19. Dane Jackson, Pittsburgh (rSR, 6'0", 180 pounds)

20. Michael Ojemudia, Iowa (rSR, 6'0", 199 pounds)

21. Kindle Vildor, Georgia Southern (SR, 5'10", 185 pounds)

22. Parnell Motley, Oklahoma (SR, 6'0", 180 pounds)

23. Reggie Robinson, Tulsa (rSR, 6'1", 202 pounds)

24. Javelin Guidry, Utah (JR, 5'9", 193 pounds)

25. Trajan Bandy, Miami (JR, 5'9", 186 pounds)

Kevin Hanson joins SI for the 2020 NFL Draft season. His NFL Mock Drafts have graded as the most accurate over the past five years, per The Huddle Report. His 2015 NFL mock draft graded as the most accurate and his 2019 NFL mock draft was the second-most accurate out of 101 draft analysts.

Question or comment? Email us at talkback@themmqb.com.