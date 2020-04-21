AllUtes
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Other Sports

FB Video: NFL Draft Position Preview — Safety

Ryan Kostecka

The NFL draft is upon us and with that comes the expectation and reality that some of our favorite college players might either play for our favorite NFL teams, or they even worse, play for our hated rivals.

Regardless, the sports world could use and injection of happiness and that's exactly what the draft will bring us. The draft will begin at 8 p.m. EST on Thursday, April 23 with the first round. It will then continue on Friday at 7 p.m. EST for rounds two and three before concluding on Saturday at 12 p.m. EST for rounds four through seven. All rounds will be available on ABC, ESPN and the NFL Network.

With today's NFL adapting to a spread-based offense with multiple players being able to attack and thrive with the ball in their hands, defenders who are able to play multiple positions are in high demand.

It's why players such as Budda Baker, Tyrann Mathieu, Jamal Adams and Minkah Fitzpatrick were all taken in the first round. Their versatility allows them to blitz, tackle in run support, roam centerfield and defend tight ends and slot receivers.

This year's group of safeties are no different, as they all specialize in versatility but are deemed proficient in one way or another. 

Leading the crop this season are LSU's Grant Delpit and Alabama's Xavier McKinney, two players who could be first round picks. 

Delpit's stock was extremely high after a stellar sophomore season before a nagging ankle injury raised questions about his tackling ability. McKinney has just continually gotten better and has the highest floor over any safety in the draft, meaning that even at his worst it's still better than some people's best.

According to SI Rankings, following Delpit (1) and McKinney (2) are:
3.) Ashtyn Davis, Cal
4.) Antoine Winfield Jr., Minnesota
5.) Jeremy Chinn, Southern Illinois
6.) Kyle Dugger, Lenoir-Rhyne
7.) Terrell Burgess, Utah
8.) Brandon Jones, Texas
9.) Julian Blackmon, Utah
10.) K'Von Wallace, Clemson

Davis is an athletic speedster who roams centerfield, Winfield Jr., is the "student of the game" coming from an NFL dad and Chinn is the physical specimen who thrives in run support.

Apart from those five, former Utah safeties Burgess and Blackmon possess tremendous upside and come from a program that routinely turns out solid NFL players — look for them to be starting by their second seasons and thrive in the league for years to come.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

FB Video: Breaking down the pros and cons of Utah safety Julian Blackmon in the NFL

Finishing out careers hasn't been kind to former Utah safety Julian Blackmon — suffering injuries right at the end of his high school and college journey's. But now Blackmon is ready to put it behind him and move forward in the NFL

Ryan Kostecka

FB Video: Utah's Terrell Burgess is a "swiss army knife" who's only getting better

He rarely saw the field in his first three years but Utah safety Terrell Burgess not only shined as a senior when he got his chance, he could now shine in the NFL as a coveted draft prospect

Ryan Kostecka

FB Video: NFL Draft Position Preview —Cornerback

With wide receivers dominating the depth of the upcoming NFL draft, cornerbacks are expected to be a hot commodity as well because teams will need stars who can defend those receivers

Ryan Kostecka

FB Video: Breaking down the pros and cons of Utah defensive lineman Leki Fotu in the NFL

From playing rugby with the U.S. National team and training professionally in Europe, Utah defensive lineman Leki Fotu found a new passion with football. Five years later and Fotu is now a potential boom candidate in the NFL for whoever takes a chance on him

Ryan Kostecka

FB Video: Utah defensive end Bradlee Anae will make an NFL team very happy

Utah defensive end Bradlee Anae, the Utes' career sack leader, is still a project to realize his true potential in the NFL, but he will make whichever team that drafts him very happy.

Ryan Kostecka

FB Video: Breaking down the pros and cons of Utah safety Terrell Burgess in the NFL

Former Utah safety Terrell Burgess went from an unknown prospect prior to the start of the college football season to somebody who now projects as a third-round pick with a very bright future in the NFL

Ryan Kostecka

FB Video: NFL to hold virtual "mock" draft on Monday

Come Thursday, the entire sports world will have its eyes on the NFL as the NFL draft is set to be done virtually for the first time in history. With many potential issues arising, the NFL is holding a virtual "mock" draft on Monday to help get rid of the kinks

Ryan Kostecka

MBB Video: Utah is viewed as a team that will vastly improve in 2020-21

Utah had one of the youngest men's basketball teams in the country last season, but are set to bring back their top-8 players next year. Do they take the next step and make a run at the NCAA Tournament, or is this the end of the road for Larry Krystkowiak?

Ryan Kostecka

FB Video: Breaking down the pros and cons of Utah defensive lineman Bradlee Anae in the NFL

For a school like Utah that has churned out countless NFL-caliber defensive lineman, does the program's career sack leader Bradlee Anae have what it takes to stick and thrive in the league?

Ryan Kostecka

FB Video: Breaking down the pros and cons of Utah running back Zack Moss in the NFL

The stats will say that Zack Moss is arguably the greatest running back in Utah history. But will his punishing style of play translate to the NFL and will he find success at the next level?

Ryan Kostecka