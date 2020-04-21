FB Video: NFL Draft Position Preview — Safety

The NFL draft is upon us and with that comes the expectation and reality that some of our favorite college players might either play for our favorite NFL teams, or they even worse, play for our hated rivals.

Regardless, the sports world could use and injection of happiness and that's exactly what the draft will bring us. The draft will begin at 8 p.m. EST on Thursday, April 23 with the first round. It will then continue on Friday at 7 p.m. EST for rounds two and three before concluding on Saturday at 12 p.m. EST for rounds four through seven. All rounds will be available on ABC, ESPN and the NFL Network.

With today's NFL adapting to a spread-based offense with multiple players being able to attack and thrive with the ball in their hands, defenders who are able to play multiple positions are in high demand.

It's why players such as Budda Baker, Tyrann Mathieu, Jamal Adams and Minkah Fitzpatrick were all taken in the first round. Their versatility allows them to blitz, tackle in run support, roam centerfield and defend tight ends and slot receivers.

This year's group of safeties are no different, as they all specialize in versatility but are deemed proficient in one way or another.

Leading the crop this season are LSU's Grant Delpit and Alabama's Xavier McKinney, two players who could be first round picks.

Delpit's stock was extremely high after a stellar sophomore season before a nagging ankle injury raised questions about his tackling ability. McKinney has just continually gotten better and has the highest floor over any safety in the draft, meaning that even at his worst it's still better than some people's best.

According to SI Rankings, following Delpit (1) and McKinney (2) are:

3.) Ashtyn Davis, Cal

4.) Antoine Winfield Jr., Minnesota

5.) Jeremy Chinn, Southern Illinois

6.) Kyle Dugger, Lenoir-Rhyne

7.) Terrell Burgess, Utah

8.) Brandon Jones, Texas

9.) Julian Blackmon, Utah

10.) K'Von Wallace, Clemson

Davis is an athletic speedster who roams centerfield, Winfield Jr., is the "student of the game" coming from an NFL dad and Chinn is the physical specimen who thrives in run support.

Apart from those five, former Utah safeties Burgess and Blackmon possess tremendous upside and come from a program that routinely turns out solid NFL players — look for them to be starting by their second seasons and thrive in the league for years to come.