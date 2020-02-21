2020 NFL Draft Rankings: Safeties

Over the past two weeks, I have posted positional prospect rankings for the 2020 NFL draft and the series concludes today with the safety position.

For the defensive prospect rankings posted earlier this week, the top prospect at each position is rather clear— Chase Young (edge rushers), Derrick Brown (interior DL), Isaiah Simmons (linebackers) and Jeffrey Okudah (cornerbacks).

As we take a closer look at the safeties, which safety prospect will (or should) be selected first—between Alabama’s Xavier McKinney and LSU’s Grant Delpit—is less clear. While their style of play and skill sets are different, both can make a strong case that they should be the first safety off the board.

Neither Delpit nor McKinney is likely to be selected in the top half of the first round, but both should be off the board on the draft's opening night. In addition, the next two safeties in my rankings can make a push to be selected by the end of Round 1, and the position offers decent depth overall.

With that said, here are my safety prospect rankings for the 2020 NFL draft:

1. Grant Delpit, LSU (JR, 6'3", 203 pounds)

Delpit looked like a top-10 pick after an outstanding 2018 season. Even though he won the Jim Thorpe award in 2019, it was a down season compared to what he put on tape as a sophomore. The biggest concern with Delpit is his inconsistency as a tackler, although he dealt with a high-ankle sprain for part of the year. When healthy, however, Delpit is a long and rangy playmaker on the back end that had eight interceptions and 24 passes defended in his three seasons in Baton Rouge.

2. Xavier McKinney, Alabama (JR, 6'1", 200 pounds)

Among the top two safeties on this list, Delpit may have a higher ceiling, but McKinney has a higher floor. An instinctive and versatile defender, McKinney has the skill set to play either safety spot and slot cornerback with no glaring weaknesses when it comes to coverage or run defense. A fluid mover with excellent range, the junior safety tied for the team lead in interceptions (three) in 2019.

3. Ashtyn Davis, Cal (rSR, 6'1", 195 pounds)

A former track star (he won the Pac-12 110-meter hurdles), Davis used his track scholarship to earn an opportunity to walk onto the football team. With the dynamic athleticism that you'd expect from a track athlete, he has the speed and range to be a natural fit as a deep safety at the NFL level and has shown the ability to match up against tight ends. The two-year starter has six interceptions over the past two seasons. Despite his track background, Davis is a willing tackler who plays physical. Davis will turn 24 in October of his rookie season.

4. Antoine Winfield Jr., Minnesota (rSO, 5'10", 205 pounds)

Even though he lacks ideal height and length, and missed all but four games each in the 2017 and '18 seasons, there is plenty to like about Winfield Jr. An instinctual "student of the game" with an NFL pedigree, the Minnesota safety began studying film at an early age with his father, 14-year veteran cornerback Antoine Winfield. A sure tackler with outstanding ball skills, Winfield Jr. led the Golden Gophers in both tackles (88) and interceptions (seven) in 2019.

5. Terrell Burgess, Utah (SR, 5'11", 192 pounds)

Playing both wide receiver and defensive back as a freshman, Burgess did not become a full-time starter until his senior season. His arms (30") and wingspan (72") measured in as the lowest among Senior Bowl safeties. Despite lack of size and length, however, Burgess is a sure tackler in space. Instinctive and versatile, Burgess can play safety or nickel, led Utah's defensive backs in tackles (88) and had 7.5 tackles for loss, one interception and five pass breakups as a senior.

Here are the next 10 safeties:

6. Kyle Dugger, Lenoir-Rhyne (SR, 6'1", 217 pounds)

7. Brandon Jones, Texas (SR, 6'0", 205 pounds)

8. Julian Blackmon, Utah (SR, 6'1", 204 pounds)

9. Jeremy Chinn, Southern Illinois (SR, 6'3", 219 pounds)

10. Alohi Gilman, Notre Dame (rJR, 5'11", 202 pounds)

11. J.R. Reed, Georgia (rSR, 6'1", 194 pounds)

12. K'Von Wallace, Clemson (SR, 5'11", 199 pounds)

13. Antoine Brooks Jr., Maryland (SR, 5'11", 213 pounds)

14. Myles Dorn, North Carolina (SR, 6'2", 205 pounds)

15. Jalen Elliott, Notre Dame (SR, 6'1", 205 pounds)

