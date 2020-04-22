FB Video: Breaking down the pros and cons of Utah quarterback Tyler Huntley in the NFL

He's a proven winner at the collegiate level with a 23-10 career record at Utah and two Pac-12 South division titles.

He's a first-team all-Pac-12 quarterback while setting multiple school and conference records.

He showcases the sort of athleticism that is becoming vital in today's NFL to succeed at the quarterback position.

So why isn't Tyler Huntley being taken seriously as a bonafide NFL prospect?

Despite putting on 15-20 pounds in the offseason heading into his senior year, Huntley is still deemed to skinny for be able to take everyday hits in the NFL, as evident of his eight games missed throughout his career.

Huntley also has issues with route recognition and moving past his first option, and has a tendency to take off running before looking for his second and third options in the passing game.

But apart from the issues, it's almost impossible to ignore the potential Huntley possesses in today's NFL. He has the strong arm and the mobility, has been viewed as intellectual by his coaches and is a gamer — although he's struggled a bit in big games and when under duress.

According to NFL.com... "I can't see him making it as an NFL quarterback. Just doesn't have the size and tools for it. He might be a position switch player." — Offensive coach for AFC team

But that's not the case for everyone.

The Draft Network's Joe Marino is a favorite of Huntley's, and believes he's the biggest sleeper at his position in the draft.

"With no Senior Bowl or NFL Scouting Combine invitation, Tyler Huntley, was severely overlooked during the pre-draft process. He was a 33-game starter at Utah and set a single-season record for completion percentage (73.1) as a senior which is extremely impressive considering how frequently he likes to push the football down the field. Huntley blends that deep accuracy with the ability to hit rhythm throws, navigate the pocket while keeping his eyes down the field, keeping the football out of harm's way and showcasing an exciting dual-threat component to win as a runner while extending plays.

Huntley’s modest throwing power, accuracy and frame push him down the board but in many ways, his skill set mirrors the trends of the NFL. Huntley deserves more attention, buzz and to get a real shot to be a developmental quarterback that can make some noise in the league — if he gets that chance," Marino wrote in his article.

Regardless of whether he's drafted or not, Huntley is viewed as being highly sought after in the undrafted world, and will find himself in camp somewhere. That's when it'll be up to him to get with a team and stay with them, proving himself as a capable backup QB in the league.