AllUtes
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Other Sports

FB Video: Breaking down the pros and cons of Utah quarterback Tyler Huntley in the NFL

Ryan Kostecka

He's a proven winner at the collegiate level with a 23-10 career record at Utah and two Pac-12 South division titles.

He's a first-team all-Pac-12 quarterback while setting multiple school and conference records.

He showcases the sort of athleticism that is becoming vital in today's NFL to succeed at the quarterback position.

So why isn't Tyler Huntley being taken seriously as a bonafide NFL prospect?

Despite putting on 15-20 pounds in the offseason heading into his senior year, Huntley is still deemed to skinny for be able to take everyday hits in the NFL, as evident of his eight games missed throughout his career.

Huntley also has issues with route recognition and moving past his first option, and has a tendency to take off running before looking for his second and third options in the passing game. 

But apart from the issues, it's almost impossible to ignore the potential Huntley possesses in today's NFL. He has the strong arm and the mobility, has been viewed as intellectual by his coaches and is a gamer — although he's struggled a bit in big games and when under duress.

According to NFL.com... "I can't see him making it as an NFL quarterback. Just doesn't have the size and tools for it. He might be a position switch player." — Offensive coach for AFC team

USATSI_13928277_168386753_lowres

But that's not the case for everyone. 

The Draft Network's Joe Marino is a favorite of Huntley's, and believes he's the biggest sleeper at his position in the draft.

"With no Senior Bowl or NFL Scouting Combine invitation, Tyler Huntley, was severely overlooked during the pre-draft process. He was a 33-game starter at Utah and set a single-season record for completion percentage (73.1) as a senior which is extremely impressive considering how frequently he likes to push the football down the field. Huntley blends that deep accuracy with the ability to hit rhythm throws, navigate the pocket while keeping his eyes down the field, keeping the football out of harm's way and showcasing an exciting dual-threat component to win as a runner while extending plays.

Huntley’s modest throwing power, accuracy and frame push him down the board but in many ways, his skill set mirrors the trends of the NFL. Huntley deserves more attention, buzz and to get a real shot to be a developmental quarterback that can make some noise in the league — if he gets that chance," Marino wrote in his article.

Regardless of whether he's drafted or not, Huntley is viewed as being highly sought after in the undrafted world, and will find himself in camp somewhere. That's when it'll be up to him to get with a team and stay with them, proving himself as a capable backup QB in the league.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

FB Video: Utah defensive lineman Leki Fotu has unlimited potential ahead of the NFL draft

He may have played football for just five years, but former Utah defensive lineman has all of the raw tools and potential that NFL GM's covet in the NFL draft

Ryan Kostecka

FB Video: NFL Draft Position Preview — Safety

With some serious star power at the top in LSU's Grant Delpit and Alabama's Xavier McKinney, there are also some potential steals later on in the upcoming NFL draft with Utah duo Julian Blackmon and Terrell Burgess

Ryan Kostecka

FB Video: Breaking down the pros and cons of Utah safety Julian Blackmon in the NFL

Finishing out careers hasn't been kind to former Utah safety Julian Blackmon — suffering injuries right at the end of his high school and college journey's. But now Blackmon is ready to put it behind him and move forward in the NFL

Ryan Kostecka

FB Video: Utah's Terrell Burgess is a "swiss army knife" who's only getting better

He rarely saw the field in his first three years but Utah safety Terrell Burgess not only shined as a senior when he got his chance, he could now shine in the NFL as a coveted draft prospect

Ryan Kostecka

FB Video: NFL Draft Position Preview —Cornerback

With wide receivers dominating the depth of the upcoming NFL draft, cornerbacks are expected to be a hot commodity as well because teams will need stars who can defend those receivers

Ryan Kostecka

FB Video: Breaking down the pros and cons of Utah defensive lineman Leki Fotu in the NFL

From playing rugby with the U.S. National team and training professionally in Europe, Utah defensive lineman Leki Fotu found a new passion with football. Five years later and Fotu is now a potential boom candidate in the NFL for whoever takes a chance on him

Ryan Kostecka

FB Video: Utah defensive end Bradlee Anae will make an NFL team very happy

Utah defensive end Bradlee Anae, the Utes' career sack leader, is still a project to realize his true potential in the NFL, but he will make whichever team that drafts him very happy.

Ryan Kostecka

FB Video: Breaking down the pros and cons of Utah safety Terrell Burgess in the NFL

Former Utah safety Terrell Burgess went from an unknown prospect prior to the start of the college football season to somebody who now projects as a third-round pick with a very bright future in the NFL

Ryan Kostecka

FB Video: NFL to hold virtual "mock" draft on Monday

Come Thursday, the entire sports world will have its eyes on the NFL as the NFL draft is set to be done virtually for the first time in history. With many potential issues arising, the NFL is holding a virtual "mock" draft on Monday to help get rid of the kinks

Ryan Kostecka

MBB Video: Utah is viewed as a team that will vastly improve in 2020-21

Utah had one of the youngest men's basketball teams in the country last season, but are set to bring back their top-8 players next year. Do they take the next step and make a run at the NCAA Tournament, or is this the end of the road for Larry Krystkowiak?

Ryan Kostecka