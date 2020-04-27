AllUtes
FB Video: Utah's Bradlee Anae drafted No. 179 overall to the Dallas Cowboys

Ryan Kostecka

Round after round, pick after pick, Bradlee Anae sat with his phone in hand waiting for it to ring. 

After all, Utah, a school that churns out high-quality NFL players, is where Anae starred and began the school's all-time career sack leader with 30. Yet for whatever reason, the 2019 consensus All-American couldn't get his phone to ring despite being projected to be taken in the third round by most mock drafts.

Then it came. His phone finally rang and speaking on the other end was arguably the most famous person in the NFL's world — Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones. Anae found out that he would be heading the America's team and Jerry World after the Cowboys selected him with the 179th overall pick in the fifth round.

“The Cowboys just drafted a consensus All-American pass rusher with a compensatory pick at the end of the fifth round. Hard to argue with that,” Dallas Cowboys writer Rob Phillips said following Anae's selection.

This is very good landing spot for Anae considering he'll be able to learn under one of the bets pass rushers in the game in DeMarcus Lawrence. As of now, it appears Anae will serve as a backup to Lawrence on the left side, but I wouldn't be shocked if he was moved over to the right side to serve as Tyrone Crawford's backup for the time being.

Not the most athletic or with the best 40-yard dash time — which is one of the reasons Anae dropped so much in the draft — Anae is simply relentless and gets the job done. 

Physical and with great use of his hands, Anae racked up 13 sacks as a senior, 11 of which came on the right side against opposing left tackles. I think that's where he fits best in the NFL and where he'll get most of his opportunities. 

Right now, Dallas' starting defensive line is pretty much set but the opportunity for backups is where Anae will get his chance. I predict he'll start as a backup on the right side and could potentially become a starter in year two of three is he progresses more.

NFL Draft Livestream: Five Utes could go on Day 2 of the NFL Draft

With Utah being shutout of the opening round of the NFL draft, the Utes are poised for a massive second day as 5, if not 6, Utes could hear their names called

Ryan Kostecka

FB Video: Utah's John Penisini drafted No. 197 overall to the Detroit Lions

After watching six of his teammates get drafted ahead of him, Utah defensive lineman John Penisini finally heard his name called in the sixth round by the Detroit Lions

Ryan Kostecka

FB Video: Utah's Leki Fotu drafted No. 114 overall to the Arizona Cardinals

After growing up playing rugby, the next step in Leki Fotu's journey in the football world has him heading to the desert after the Arizona Cardinals drafted Fotu No. 114 overall in the fourth round

Ryan Kostecka

NFL Draft Livestream: Follow for picks and analysis of the first round

The time has come for some normalcy to return to all of our lives as the NFL Draft kicks off tonight at 6 p.m. MST with the first round. 32 former college football players will hear their names called tonight, with Utah cornerback Jaylon Johnson hoping to be one of them

Ryan Kostecka

FB Video: Utah's Julian Blackmon goes No. 85 overall to the Indianapolis Colts

There's been a lot of change in Julian Blackmon's life, and that doesn't appear to be stopping anytime soon. After changing positions last season, the former Utah safety is now changing towns

Ryan Kostecka

FB Video: Utah's Terrell Burgess goes No. 104 overall to the Los Angeles Rams

In what amounts to a steal for the Los Angeles Rams, they took Utah safety Terrell Burgess with the No. 104 overall pick in the third round. The versatile safety could see the field early for the Rams

Ryan Kostecka

FB Video: Utah's Zack Moss goes No. 86 overall to the Buffalo Bills

In an ideal fit, former Utah running back Zack Moss went No. 86 overall in the third round to the Buffalo Bills. Moss' physical running style will pair very well with quarterback Josh Allen and speedy running back Devin Singletary

Ryan Kostecka

NFL Draft Livestream: Utes to have future determined on final day

After 4 Utes were taken yesterday during the second day of the NFL draft, a couple more Utes hope to have their names called on the final day with round 4 through 7 commencing today

Ryan Kostecka

FB Video: Utah's Jaylon Johnson goes No. 50 overall to the Chicago Bears

Utah cornerback Jaylon Johnson goes No. 50 overall to the Chicago Bears. It's a perfect fit for Johnson as his physicality will be a true asset for Chicago where he's expected to be a day one starter

Ryan Kostecka

FB Video: Handful of Utes hopeful to hear their names called

The 2017 class was a monumental year for Utah in the NFL draft with eight picks — but the 2020 class has the potential to break that record, and it all begins today with first-round hopeful Jaylon Johnson

Ryan Kostecka