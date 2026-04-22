Cardinals Solidify Their Future in Daniel Flick’s Final NFL Mock Draft

The moment of truth has arrived. Stockings are full and presents are littered under the tree. Now, teams get to select—and unbox—their shiny new toys.

The 2026 NFL draft process has reached its final hours. The Raiders will officially be put on the clock at 8 p.m. ET Thursday, when NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell takes the stage in Pittsburgh to kick off an ever-important three-day stretch in which championship rosters will be built or bolstered.

However, this draft class is tricky. There are several elite, blue-chip players, but few at positions typically considered premium. There’s also a significant drop-off from the first tier to the second, which starts in the early teens. Day 2 is deep with talent, and health concerns could push a few Day 1 talents into the early part of the second round.

Teams spend over a year working on draft classes, whether through film, campus visits, all-star games or meetings during the draft process. Now, all that’s left is to see how the cards fall. Here’s my final prediction for how it’ll shake out.

1. Las Vegas Raiders: Fernando Mendoza, QB, Indiana

The draft is rooted in uncertainty, but there are no questions here. Mendoza is the clear QB1 , and his title hasn’t been threatened at any point during the predraft process. He’s spent time with Kirk Cousins, whom the Raiders recently signed, met with the team several times and is already learning the playbook. Mendoza has the size, arm talent and intangibles to be a franchise quarterback—likely never in the most elite tier, but certainly good enough to lead Las Vegas out of its dark days.

2. New York Jets: Arvell Reese, edge, Ohio State

This still feels like a coin flip between Reese and Texas Tech edge rusher David Bailey. Reese is more versatile, and his floor is high because his off-ball linebacker history offers a soft landing spot if his pass-rush production doesn’t translate. Bailey, however, was perhaps the most disruptive pass rusher in college football last season and can wreck games at the next level. Ask two people, and you may get two different answers, but Reese gets the nod here.

3. Arizona Cardinals: Jeremiyah Love, RB, Notre Dame

There’s been an abundance of late buzz surrounding Love and the Cardinals—too much buzz to ignore. Is Arizona’s offensive line and pass rush in good enough shape to warrant a selection at a nonpremium position? Hardly. But Love can make the case as the draft’s best player. The 6' 0", 212-pounder is explosive, strong, instinctive and a tremendous pass catcher who should be a three-down game-breaker.

4. Tennessee Titans: David Bailey, edge, Texas Tech

Titans coach Robert Saleh may have a hard time turning down Ohio State linebacker Sonny Styles, but Bailey puts the finishing touches on a revamped defensive line still anchored by Jeffery Simmons.

5. New York Giants: Jordyn Tyson, WR, Arizona State

The Giants are high on Tyson, who’s the best separator among the draft’s top cluster of receivers. New York has been heavily linked to Ohio State standouts Sonny Styles and Caleb Downs, but with receiver-needy teams stacked right behind it, the team may have to pounce on Tyson at No. 5.

6. Dallas Cowboys (projected trade with Cleveland Browns): Sonny Styles, LB, Ohio State

It’s no secret that the Cowboys want to move up from No. 12, with their eyes fixated on elevating a defense that allowed an NFL-worst 30.1 points per game last season. They’re stuck between tiers of defenders with their original pick and desperately need a game-changer. Styles, at 6' 5" and 244 pounds, is a physical and athletic monster with tremendous upside.

7. Washington Commanders: Carnell Tate, WR, Ohio State

Washington would consider Styles or Love if either falls, but those odds appear to be dwindling. The Commanders like Tate, who could also go before this pick, but he gives Washington a reliable receiver capable of stressing defenses at all three levels. Tate is lanky, explosive and has high-level ball skills to make plays at the catch point.

8. New Orleans Saints: Mansoor Delane, CB, LSU

The Saints filled major needs at running back and guard in free agency, which frees them to add a corner, pass rusher or receiver in the first round. They’re well-positioned to nab Delane, the draft’s top-ranked corner and a fluid, instinctive player with terrific ball skills. Delane is scheme-versatile, but he projects well to the match zone New Orleans primarily plays.

9. Kansas City Chiefs: Rueben Bain Jr., edge, Miami

Kansas City has been linked to offensive tackles at this pick, and it may have its choice of the litter. But the Chiefs have a more pressing need with their pass rush, and Bain is a good value here. Bain, a physical and disruptive edge rusher who’s been knocked for his short arms, has the strength and hand efficiency to quickly work past blockers and make plays against both the run and pass.

10. New York Giants (via Cincinnati Bengals): Caleb Downs, S, Ohio State

The Giants landed this pick in the Dexter Lawrence II trade , and they’ll happily walk away with two premium prospects to aid John Harbaugh’s retooling effort. This is another spot where an offensive tackle could be in play, but Downs is a versatile, athletic and instinctive defender who can wreck game plans from several different alignments. Harbaugh drafted and invested in safeties while with the Ravens, and Downs is one of the better, more complete safety prospects in recent memory.

11. Miami Dolphins: Francis Mauigoa, OT, Miami

What better way for a new regime to start its first draft class than with a local standout at a position of need. Mauigoa starred for three years with the Hurricanes, and the Dolphins should keep bolstering their offensive line. General manager Jon-Eric Sullivan and coach Jeff Hafley figure to lean toward the safe side with their first pick, and Mauigoa has a high floor with his power and technique.

12. Cleveland Browns (projected trade with Dallas Cowboys): Spencer Fano, OT, Utah

The Browns are expected to leave the first round with a receiver and an offensive tackle. The order, however, is uncertain. Tate and Mauigoa are logical at No. 6, but Cleveland is interested in trading down, and Fano, the second-best tackle in the class, has the athleticism and résumé to be a plug-and-play starter. Georgia’s Monroe Freeling also makes sense, yet while Fano’s 32⅛-inch arms raise questions, his explosiveness and experience at both tackle spots warrant the nod.

13. Los Angeles Rams (via Atlanta Falcons): Makai Lemon, WR, USC

Los Angeles could go in several different directions with the pick it acquired last April in a draft-night trade that featured James Pearce Jr. going to Atlanta, but receiver is the most probable. Lemon, the 2025 Biletnikoff Award winner, blends speed and elusiveness with tremendous ball skills. He’s a weapon in space, and would complement Puka Nacua and Davante Adams on the Rams’ hunt for a return to the Super Bowl.

14. Baltimore Ravens: Vega Ioane, OG, Penn State

The Ravens have been linked to Ioane for several months, and for good reason. Adding the 6' 4", 320-pound Ioane would put the finishing touches on a new-look offensive line, and the Penn State product has a strong résumé—he didn’t allow a sack or quarterback hit this past season, according to Pro Football Focus . Ioane is physical, nasty and reliable, which projects favorably to the AFC North.

15. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Akheem Mesidor, edge, Miami

Tampa Bay is in a difficult spot, out of range for the draft’s top cluster of talents at edge rusher, inside linebacker and cornerback. But the Buccaneers will have their choice in the next tier, and Mesidor is a pro-ready pass rusher who dominated last season with 17.5 tackles for loss and 12.5 sacks. Mesidor is 25 years old, but the 6' 3", 259-pounder is smart, quick and has efficient hands—his tools are ready for the next level.

16. New York Jets (via Indianapolis Colts): Denzel Boston, WR, Washington

The Jets, fresh off taking a game-wrecker at No. 2, are expected to improve their skill-position talent for quarterback Geno Smith at No. 16. They’d love it if either Tate, Tyson or Lemon fell into their lap, but Boston is a fine consolation prize. Boston is strong, long and physical at 6' 4" and 212 pounds, and he has elite ball skills and reliable hands. He’s a quality complement to Garrett Wilson and is a safe bet to be a solid WR2 as a pro.

17. Detroit Lions: Monroe Freeling, OT, Georgia

The Lions released starting left tackle Taylor Decker, and coach Dan Campbell said at the annual league meetings that the team plans to move Penei Sewell from the right side to the left. That creates a void at right tackle, where Freeling has a chance to be a tremendous strong-side protector. Though he has only one year of starting experience, the 6' 7", 315-pound Freeling is long and ultra-athletic. Clemson right tackle Blake Miller is also in play for Detroit, but Freeling’s ceiling is too hard to ignore.

18. Minnesota Vikings: Kenyon Sadiq, TE, Oregon



Minnesota will likely have to replace Harrison Smith at safety, and Oregon’s Dillon Thieneman makes sense here, too. But Sadiq would give the Vikings one of the draft’s best weapons, an athletic specimen with rare size for a tight end and the physical toughness necessary to earn snaps as a blocker. T.J. Hockenson has only one year left on his contract, and in the meantime, the Vikings can have an intriguing tight end duo with 12-personnel.

19. Carolina Panthers: Dillon Thieneman, S, Oregon

The Panthers could look for an offensive tackle in this spot, and there’s a world where they get Sadiq while the Vikings take Thieneman. No matter, the 6' 0", 201-pound Thieneman has the size, athleticism and versatility to start Day 1 in Carolina. Thieneman is rangy, offers quality coverage skills and has a solid track record of ball production with eight interceptions in three years.

20. Dallas Cowboys (via Green Bay Packers): Jermod McCoy, CB, Tennessee

Dallas doesn’t want to part with this pick, which it received in the Micah Parsons trade, in any potential move up the draft board with its first selection. So, the Cowboys keep No. 20—and the Jones family, once again, is unafraid to take a big swing. McCoy’s medical check at the NFL combine reportedly revealed concerns about the long-term health of his knee. He’s expected to fall down boards, but Dallas needs a cornerback, and McCoy may have the most raw talent of any corner in the class.

21. Pittsburgh Steelers: KC Concepcion, WR, Texas A&M

The Steelers did a lot of work on receivers at the combine, including Concepcion. Trading for Michael Pittman Jr., a big-bodied possession receiver, marked a positive step for Pittsburgh’s receiving corps, but it still needs another playmaker. Concepcion is an advanced route runner who’s fast and sudden, and he’s dangerous with the ball in his hands. Drops have been an issue, but Concepcion has the inside/outside versatility, route nuance and playmaking skills to be an early-impact pass catcher.

22. Los Angeles Chargers: Keldric Faulk, edge, Auburn

The Chargers, without many glaring needs, could be interested in trading down for a guard—Texas A&M’s Chase Bisontis is expected to be the best available at the position—but the Chargers need an edge rusher, too, and Faulk is a tremendous fit. Chargers general manager Joe Hortiz values length in his edge players, and the 6' 6", 276-pound Faulk has 34⅜-inch arms, a quick first step and efficient hands to defeat blockers. He’s an advanced, high-motor run defender who’s still raw as a pass rusher, but the chance to learn from Khalil Mack could change Faulk’s trajectory.

23. Philadelphia Eagles: Kadyn Proctor, OT, Alabama

Philadelphia has done plenty of work on the offensive tackle class with an eye toward finding Lane Johnson’s successor. The 6' 7", 352-pound Proctor can play guard as a rookie if necessary before moving to tackle when the time is right. He’s a strong, physical blocker who controls pass rushers when he gets his hands on them, and he can move defenders off their mark in the run game. Inconsistency is an issue, but there are few, if any, better offensive line situations for Proctor to enter.

Hoosiers wide receiver Omar Cooper Jr. will be a first-round selection in the 2026 NFL draft. | Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

24. Cleveland Browns (via Jacksonville Jaguars): Omar Cooper Jr., WR, Indiana

The Browns addressed offensive tackle with their first pick in Utah’s Spencer Fano and still land one of the draft’s top receivers with their second. Cooper shined in the slot for Indiana this past season but also has experience playing outside, too. He’s a quality route runner with elite suddenness and elusiveness, and his post-catch playmaking skills should make him a factor in the quick game, too.

25. Chicago Bears: T.J. Parker, edge, Clemson

Chicago feels likely to bolster its trenches with this pick, be it an offensive tackle, defensive tackle or edge rusher. Parker fits the third category. He has tremendous hands and a refined rush plan, and while his 2025 tape left plenty to be desired on passing downs, his arsenal and athleticism inspire confidence that he can develop into an impact pass rusher opposite Montez Sweat. Parker is an advanced run defender, too, and gives defensive coordinator Dennis Allen another piece to his front seven.

26. Buffalo Bills: Kayden McDonald, DL, Ohio State

Receiver and edge rusher are in play for the Bills, but the entire defensive tackle class may be available, too. Buffalo needs a physical run defender on its interior, and McDonald is the best pure run stuffer in the class. The Big Ten Defensive Lineman of the Year, McDonald has powerful hands to reset the line of scrimmage and disengage from blockers to make plays against the run. He’s still developing a pass-rush arsenal, but McDonald can be an early-down weapon this fall.

27. San Francisco 49ers: Caleb Lomu, OT, Utah

The 49ers gave Trent Williams a two-year contract extension, but they’re still expected to be in the tackle market. There’s a litany of options available here, but Lomu makes considerable sense. The 6' 6", 313-pound Lomu is still physically maturing, but he’s uber-athletic and quick-footed. He has the physical tools to be a franchise left tackle, and San Francisco offers a strong place to learn.

28. Houston Texans: Max Iheanachor, OT, Arizona State

The Texans don’t have any glaring needs, and this could be a trade-down spot, but they should keep building talent on their offensive line. Iheanachor doesn’t need to play right away, either. He didn’t start playing football until his junior year of high school and remains a bit raw, but the 6' 6", 321-pounder is strong, physical, athletic and has a tantalizing ceiling.

29. Kansas City Chiefs (via Los Angeles Rams): Blake Miller, OT, Clemson

The Chiefs landed this pick from the Rams in the Trent McDuffie trade, and they may use it on McDuffie’s replacement at corner. But Kansas City has also been linked to offensive tackles, and with the team eyeing better protection for Patrick Mahomes, the seasoned Miller checks many boxes. Miller started 54 games across four years at Clemson, and he’s a reliable, athletic pass blocker who can start right away.

30. Miami Dolphins (via Denver Broncos): Colton Hood, CB, Tennessee

The Dolphins acquired this pick in the Jaylen Waddle trade, a move that left Miami without much talent at receiver, but the team needs a corner, too, and Hood is the best available at either position. Hood plays with an edge that should interest Miami’s new front office—he’s strong and physical, and at 6' 0" and 193 pounds, he ran a 4.44 40-yard dash. Hood has the makeup and tools to be a long-term starter on the perimeter.

31. New England Patriots: Cashius Howell, edge, Texas A&M

The Patriots want to add more speed off the edge, and Howell, the SEC Defensive Player of the Year, is one of the draft’s most athletic pass rushers. Though he’s smaller at 6' 2½" and 253 pounds with 30¼-inch arms, Howell plays hard, fast and energized. He flies off the ball and can beat tackles both around the perimeter and with a fluid inside spin move. He made 14 tackles for loss and had 11.5 sacks last season in the SEC, and his twitch should make life challenging for next-level offensive tackles.

32. Arizona Cardinals (projected trade with Seattle Seahawks): Ty Simpson, QB, Alabama

Seahawks general manager John Schneider said Monday he’s willing to trade within the NFC West because “you’re trying to help your team, no matter what.” The Cardinals have good reason to give a bigger haul than usual for the pick, too—they’re behind the Jets at the top of Round 2, and New York joins Arizona as Simpson’s biggest suitors. Simpson is a timing-based passer with the anticipation, accuracy and arm strength to thread tight windows, but injuries and turnover woes ravaged his second half last season. Simpson is the clear-cut QB2 , and if he puts it all together, he can be a franchise signal-caller.

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