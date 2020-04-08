FB Video: Former Utah Utes safety Eric Weddle college highlights

When Eric Weddle left the University of Utah on 2006, he did so after posting one of the greatest four-year careers by a Ute.

As a freshman in 2003, Weddle started the final nine games of the season at right cornerback en route to being named all-Mountain West honorable mention and a freshman all-American.

In his sophomore season, Weddle emerged as a full-time starter but at the strong safety position, which would eventually become his home in the NFL.

As a junior, the accolades started to role in as Weddle — he earned second-team All-American honors, first-team all-Mountain West and MWC defensive player of the year. He showcased his versatility this season, starting at strong safety in five games, at left cornerback in four and as a nickel back in the other three.

Weddle wrapped up his career by being named a consensus All-American, unanimous all-Mountain West player and MWC defensive player of the year. But he also showcased his skillset on offense when he rushed for 203 yards and five scores.

He then went on to have a 13-year NFL career that culminated in six Pro Bowl's and five All-Pro teams, arguably resulting in being the best defensive player to ever come out of Utah.

