Former NFL player believes Utah will be College Football Playoff bound in 2024
Could this be a breakout year for Utah football? Many are starting to make projections for the 2024 season and see the Utes riding into the 12-team College Football Playoff. One of those who believe in Kyle Whittingham's team is Will Compton.
The former NFL player turned media personality posted his initial teams who are expected to be making the postseason tournament, which included Utah as the presumed winner of the Big 12. This prediction raised eyebrows among college football enthusiasts but did not come as a complete surprise. Utah has shown consistent performance in recent seasons and come in as the favorite to win the conference.
Currently, the Utes are listed at +265 to make the College Football Playoff, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. These odds reflect a favorable outlook for the team, indicating a high level of confidence from bettors. Winning the conference is undoubtedly the most straightforward path to the CFP, but even if Utah does not secure the Big 12 title, they could still earn a top-12 spot, given their robust performance metrics and strength of schedule.
Compton also believes Oklahoma State will be there at the end Mike Gundy's Cowboys is one of the teams to watch in the conference, but will have stand tall this year with very few mistakes. This inclusion suggests that the Big 12 is expected to be highly competitive, with multiple teams vying for top positions.
Compton, who co-hosts the Bussin' with the Boys podcast on Barstool Sports with former offensive tackle Taylor Lewan, brings a unique perspective to the sports media world. His insights, influenced by his experience in professional football, resonate well with his audience. His predictions are eagerly anticipated and often spark engaging discussions among fans and analysts alike.
As Utah prepares for their football season opener against Southern Utah on August 29, anticipation builds around their performance. The Utes have a history of strong starts and will aim to set a positive tone for the season in this opening game against an in-state rival.
The Utes' are respected but not hyped, which underscores the team's growing reputation and potential. With a combination of seasoned players like quarterback Cam Rising, strategic coaching, and favorable odds, Utah is poised to make a significant impact this season. Their journey through the Big 12 will be closely watched, and their performance will likely influence betting odds and playoff predictions as the season progresses.