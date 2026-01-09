Former Utah football player joining Weber State coaching staff

The Utah football coaching staff received another shakeup on Friday.

Offensive line assistant Isaac Asiata, a former Utes player who was part of Kyle Whittingham's staff for the past two years, was announced as the newest assistant and offensive line coach at Weber State.

"I'm really excited to be coaching at Weber State," Asiata said in a news release . "This is a historic program, and I look forward to getting Weber State back to where it needs to be."

Asiata, a product of Spanish Fork High School (Utah), returned to Salt Lake City to pursue coaching following a brief NFL career in the late 2010s. He worked closely with former Utah offensive line coach Jim Harding, who recently accepted a role in a simi position at Michigan.

Asiata became the eighth assistant/coordinator from Utah's 2025 staff to find an opportunity at a different school. As a result, first-year head coach Morgan Scalley spent the first few days of the offseason bringing in his own assistants to reshape the program in his vision — including bringing in former All-American tackle Jordan Gross to fill the vacancy Harding left behind.

In 2025, Asiata helped tutor an offensive line that paved the way for a program record 3,462 rushing yards, equating to the second-most rush yards per game in the Football Bowl Subdivision (266.3). Utah also allowed the ninth-fewest sacks in the country.

"Isaac will be a great addition to our program," first-year Wildcats head coach Eric Kjar said. "He was a phenomenal player and has gained valuable coaching experience on the staff at Utah. He really understands the offensive line scheme and technique and has ties to the state and the community, which will be great assets to our coaching staff."

Kjar was named Weber State's head coach in December after an impressive career at Corner Canyon High School (Utah), where he posted a 112-10 record and won six state championships over the last nine seasons as head coach.

During his playing career, Asiata was a four-year starter on the offensive line for the Utes from 2011-16. He earned All-Pac-12 honors twice and took home the Morris Trophy in 2016, given to the top lineman in the Pac-12.

After graduating with a degree in sociology in 2016, Asiata was selected in the fifth round of the 2017 NFL Draft by the Miami Dolphins. He played for Miami for two seasons before finishing his career with the Buffalo Bills' practice squad in 2018.

