Utah football hires program legend to be next O-line coach

Jordan Gross, a former All-American with Utah in the early 2000s, is rejoining the Utes as a member of Morgan Scalley's first-year coaching staff.

Over two decades after leaving Utah as an All-American tackle and top-10 NFL draft pick, Gross is set to return to Salt Lake City as the Utes' next offensive line coach.

"Jordan Gross is not only one of the best offensive tackles to ever play the game, he is also an elite teacher and coach," Scalley said in a news release. "Jordan has had many opportunities to coach over the past several years both at the collegiate and NFL levels and I'm elated that our offer to come home was one he felt he couldn't turn down."

Gross joins Utah's staff after spending the past four seasons as the head coach of Fruitland High School (Idaho), guiding the Grizzlies to a 10-1 record and the Snake River Valley Conference title in 2025. Fruitland was led up front by five-star recruit, Kelvin Obot, who signed with Utah this past December as the program's highest-ranked recruit in the history of 247Sports' database.

Prior to coaching, Gross played 11 seasons for the Carolina Panthers as the No. 8 overall pick in the 2003 NFL Draft, playing in 167 games — the most of any lineman in franchise history — including nine playoff games, highlighted by a Super Bowl appearance in 2003. He was a three-time Pro Bowl selection, an Associated Press All-Pro in 2008 and a Carolina Hall of Honor inductee in 2019.

While at Utah, Gross became the program's first Outland Trophy finalist in 2002 and the first Utes offensive lineman to earn consensus All-American honors. He was a three-time Mountain West All-Mountain West selection from 2000 to 2002.

"I am beyond excited to be back home at the U," Gross said. "The opportunity to be a part of Coach Scalley's staff is the chance of a lifetime and great days are ahead."

Hiring Gross was the fourth coaching move Utah made since the end of the 2025 season, which brought a mass exodus of Utah coaches out of Salt Lake City and to Ann Arbor, Michigan, to join Kyle Whittingham's first-year staff with the Wolverines. Offensive coordinator Jason Beck, tight ends coach Freddie Whittingham, quarterbacks coach Koy Detmer Jr., wide receivers coach Micah Simon, offensive line coach Jim Harding and defensive ends coach Lewis Powell were part of the group of coaches that left for Michigan.

Since then, Scalley has promoted linebackers coach Colton Swan to defensive coordinator; hired former Utah defensive back Derrick Odum as the safeties coach; and brought Utah State offensive coordinator Kevin McGiven to fill the same role with the Utes.

MORE UTAH NEWS & ANALYSIS