Former Utah OT Darrin Paulo picked up by the Denver Broncos

There wasn't much more that former Ute Darrin Paulo could've done in his college career.

Paulo was a three-year starter for the Utes, starting in 40 games while playing in a total of 53. He had 26 career starts at right tackle before moving to left tackle as a senior, where he thrived with 14 starts en route to being named to the all-Pac-12 first-team.

Yet despite the experience, size and athleticism, Paulo went undrafted at the 2020 NFL draft. But he originally signed with the New Orleans Saints, but was let go — and the Denver Broncos were there to claim him off waivers.

It's a smart move by the Broncos, considering the inconsistencies at left tackle with Garret Bolles, another former Ute.

Bolles hasn't quite lived up to the billing of being the No. 20 overall pick in the 2017 draft, although starting all 48 games since then. He's had issues with penalties and inconsistent play, amassing 46 flags during that time period.

But a lot of those issues changed when Denver brought on Mike Munchak as offensive line coach halfway through 2019. The continuity of having Munchak as his offensive line coach again – the first time in his career he's had the same position coach in back-to-back seasons.

"That’s huge for me. Me and Coach Munchak have a really great relationship. We talk regularly during practice, before the game, after the game, just trying to get me better,” Bolles said. ”I’m just looking forward to our relationship continuing to get better. I trust him, I believe in him, I know he believes in me and I’ve just got to do everything that I can to make him know that he can trust me.”

Now Paulo will have the opportunity to crack the depth chart behind Bolles and potentially at the right tackle spot.

According to Chad Jensen of Mile High Huddle, the move to pickup Paulo is simply one of securing the depth behind Bolles because as of right now, there's isn't much.

Beyond him (Bolles), the Broncos thought they'd be in much better shape at tackle before Ja'Wuan James opted out of the 2020 season citing COVID-19 concerns. James' throwing in the towel foisted Elijah Wilkinson onto the offensive line and much like his 2019 tape at right tackle, it hasn't been pretty thus far.

The Broncos recognized this, at least on some level, working quickly to sign free-agent Demar Dotson — an 11th-year veteran. Dotson has settled in and quickly worked his way up the depth chart, although, as it stands today, Wilkinson is still the starter at right tackle.

After Dotson, the Broncos' tackle depth careens right off a cliff. The collection of Jake Rodgers, Calvin Anderson, Quinn Bailey, and undrafted rookie Hunter Watts has the team a little less than perfectly confident in its depth.

Paulo will be given the opportunity to make the 53-man roster, but it's up to the 6-foot-5, 315-pounds tackle to make the most of that chance.

