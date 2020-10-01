SI.com
AllUtes
Former Ute Javelin Guidry to make NFL debut on Thursday Night Football

Ryan Kostecka

As an undrafted rookie out of Utah, cornerback Javelin Guidry knew his journey to make an NFL roster was going to be a longshot. But he signed a professional contract with the New York Jets, giving him at least a chance.

Alas, Guidry didn't make the active 53-man roster to begin the 2020 season, but he was signed to the practice squad. This allowed him to train with the team but not suit up on game days. 

All that's changed as Guidry will make his NFL debut on Thursday night — he was promoted to the active roster ahead of tonight's game against the Denver Broncos.

He initially made headlines when he ran the 40-yard dash in an official 4.29 seconds at the NFL combine, which was the second fastest time at the combine behind Las Vegas' Henry Ruggs (4.27) and definitely turned the heads of NFL GM's and scouts. It's what attracted the Jets to him and part of the reason why he made the practice squad.

Guidry took a massive chance on himself and elected to leave Utah after his junior season, although many didn't think it was ready for the NFL. He was the only starter from Utah's secondary last season to go undrafted, but that didn't deter the belief he had in himself. 

USATSI_14124105_168386753_lowres

He finished his Utah career with 82 tackles, three interceptions and 19 passes defended, but it was always his physical traits and athletic ability that set him apart. 

Now he'll be able to take that 4.29 speed and translate it to the field, where he'll get a chance to prove he's worthy of being an NFL player.

