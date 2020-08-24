Former Ute Julian Blackmon the star of Indianapolis training camp

When the Indianapolis Colts selected former Utah safety Julian Blackmon with the No. 85 overall pick in the third round of the NFL draft, they knew what sort of player they were getting on the football field.

Blackmon was a three-time all-Pac-12 performer and a first-team All-American by Sports Illustrated, The Athletic and Pro Football Focus — also named a second-team All-American from the Associated Press, USA Today and AFCA, this past season.

He earned Pac-12 honors as a cornerback in 2017 and 2018 before transitioning to safety as a senior to help the Utes fill a void at the position, where he again earned all Pac-12 honors.

“The first thing that pops off the tape right there is his ability to take the football away. So when you have that ability, you are what we call a game-changer,” said Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus. “You are a guy that can help us win football games by taking the football away. So that is number one.”

Matt Terpening, Indianapolis’ assistant director of college scouting, also talked about what made Blackmon s appealing, particularly his choice to return to college for his senior season and play safety.

“Julian is really unique. So as a junior last year, he actually thought about coming out, he played corner, and he decided to stay in school, which was the right move for him,” Terpening said. “They (Utah) moved him to safety. And he just had a lights-out season, lights-out senior season. He really jumps off tape. He’s got versatility. He’s got speed. And he can cover.”

Chris McGaha, an area scout for the Colts with a focus on the West Coast, really liked Blackmon's versatility after thriving at both corner and safety while in college.

“He’s a rangy, athletic, free safety who’s played corner. So, he’s got a lot of versatility to him and he played corner for two years, he was successful doing it,” McGaha said.

But what the Indianapolis brass didn't know was that Blackmon is much more than a star on the football field — and they found out during their annual 'rookie hazing' at training camp.

Each rookie had to perform a song during a recent team meeting and Blackmon stole the show with his rendition of Michael Jackson's "PYT" — a song from Jackson's iconic "Thriller" album released in 1982.

Apparently the song was such a hit with teammates (who put it out on social media) and fans, that people were commenting all over Twitter, asking for the full version.

Because his performance was so special, the Colts released the full rendition — and wow. If Blackmon is as good a safety as he is a singer, he's going to fit quite well into the league.

Want to share opinions or ask questions? We want to hear them! Making a profile is free and it only takes ~1 minute to set up. Also, be sure to like us on social media for future coverage:

Twitter — @UtahUtes_SI and Ryan Kostecka at @Ryan_Kostecka