SI.com
AllUtes
HomeOther SportsBasketballFootball
Search

Former Utes find homes for the upcoming NFL season

Ryan Kostecka

Since Saturday was the deadline for NFL teams to finalize their respective 53-man rosters, Sunday was the deadline for those teams to finalize their respective practice squads.

And after former Utes found themselves waived from their respective teams on Saturday, many of them found new homes on the practice squads of teams. 

Typically NFL teams are only allowed to carry 12 players on a practice squad. But due to the COVID-19 pandemic sweeping the nation, the NFL has allowed for teams to carry 16 players for the 2020 and 2021 seasons. Players who find themselves as member of the practice squad will make $134,400 over the 16-week season, or rather $8,400 per week.

Darrin-Paulo

The 12 Utes who got cut were...
*Tyler Huntley, QB — Baltimore Ravens
*Josh Nurse, CB — Baltimore Ravens
*Brian Allen, CB — Buffalo Bills
*Francis Bernard, LB — Dallas Cowboys
*Darrin Paulo, OT — Denver Broncos
*Jackson Barton, OT — Kansas City Chiefs
*Javelin Guidry Jr., CB — New York Jets
*Pita Taumoepenu, LB — Seattle Seahawks
*Matt Gay, K — Tampa Bay Buccaneers
*Tony Bergstrom, C — Washington Football Team
*Jared Norris, LB — Washington Football Team
*Nate Orchard, DE — Washington Football Team

Of the 12 Utes who were cut from teams on Saturday, seven of them have now landed on the practice squad — headlined by Huntley and Bernard.

Huntley was locked into a battle with Trace McSorley for the third-string quarterback position at the Baltimore Ravens — but he apparently lost out on that spot.

Ee7hhkkXYAA279S

Meanwhile, the waiving of Bernard by the Dallas Cowboys was arguably the most shocking of a decision regarding a former Ute.

Bernard quickly established himself as a playmaking linebacker during fall — and emerged as one of the stars of the camp according to star linebacker Leighton Vander Esch.

"Francis Bernard. I think he’s really taken off,” Vander Esch told 105.3 The Fan in Dallas on Wednesday when asked who some of the breakout stars in camp were. “He’s a smart kid. He plays fast and obviously he’s made plays. He’s gotten an interception in the last two padded practices so I think he’s making a name for himself. And I think he’s gonna be awesome for our room. Pumped to have him with us. Like I said, he’s smart. He plays fast. He’s instinctual. He’s going to be huge on special teams for us and when he finds his time on the field, he’s going to do just fine.”

The 7 Utes who landed on practice squads are...
*Tyler Huntley, QB — Baltimore Ravens
*Francis Bernard, LB — Dallas Cowboys
*Darrin Paulo, OT — Denver Broncos
*Jackson Barton, OT — New York Giants
*Javelin Guidry Jr., CB — New York Jets
*Jared Norris, LB — Washington Football Team
*Nate Orchard, DE — Washington Football Team

The NFL season gets underway on Thursday night with the reigning Super Bowl champions Kansas City Chiefs taking on the Deshaun Watson and the Houston Texans.

Want to share opinions or ask questions? We want to hear them! Making a profile is free and it only takes ~1 minute to set up. Also, be sure to like us on social media for future coverage:

Twitter — @UtahUtes_SI and Ryan Kostecka at @Ryan_Kostecka

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Multiple former Utes cut from NFL teams on 'Selection Saturday'

It wasn't the greatest day for former Utah football players as a handful of them were cut from their respective teams ahead of the NFL season kicking off this week

Ryan Kostecka

Utah makes top-7 for 2021 prospect Eric McAlister

Looking to add to its wide receiver depth, Utah is hard after 3-star wide receiver Eric McAlister out of Azle High School in Texas — who recently dropped his top-7 and it included the Utes

Ryan Kostecka

Utah athletics announces department wide furloughs and layoffs

Speaking on Friday, Utah athletic director Mark Harlan that there would be department-wide furloughs and layoffs in response to the economic impact due to the COVID-19 pandemic

Ryan Kostecka

by

Raymond63

Former Ute Francis Bernard in a great spot to make the Dallas Cowboys

Out of the five Utes to go undrafted at the 2020 NFL draft and sign with teams, former Utah linebacker Francis Bernard is emerging as a surefire candidate to make a team's 53-man opening day roster

Ryan Kostecka

Former Utah OT Darrin Paulo picked up by the Denver Broncos

It's been a long journey for former Utah offensive tackle Darrin Paulo, but there might a light at the end of the tunnel as he was claimed off waivers by the Denver Broncos

Ryan Kostecka

Pac-12 partners with Quidel in 'game changing' move for athletics

Commissioner Larry Scott announced on Thursday afternoon the partnership between the Pac-12 conference and Quidel Corporation regarding daily COVID-19 testing as ‘major step’ in resuming play

Ryan Kostecka

Utah emerging as RBU of the West Coast

After emerging into the spotlight in the Pac-12 conference over the past couple of years, the Utes have turned into the new 'Running Back University' after sending their past three starters to the NFL

Ryan Kostecka

Utah TE Brant Kuithe named to Earl Campbell Tyler Rose award watchlist

Despite not playing college football this fall, Utah junior tight end is continuing to haul in the preseason awards — most recently named to the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose preseason award watchlist

Ryan Kostecka

Five years ago today, Utah took down Michigan in season-opener

In what was a huge game in the history of the Utah football program, five years ago today the Utes spoiled Jim Harbaugh's coaching debut by taking down Michigan 24-17

Ryan Kostecka

Utah Football — 'A Storm Is Coming'

Utah football is ready for the 2022 recruiting season with the mantra 'A Storm Is Coming' — highlighting the players the Utes will be targeting to build off the momentum of the '20 and '21 seasons

Ryan Kostecka