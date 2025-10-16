Here's who made Utah football's initial availability report for BYU rivalry game
A glimpse of who's in and who's out for the next installment of the Holy War rivalry was revealed Wednesday with the release of the initial availability reports for Utah and BYU.
One name to watch leading up to kickoff from LaVell Edwards Stadium (6 p.m. local time, Fox) is Cougars safety Raider Damuni. The 6-foot-1 junior was listed as "doubtful" after leaving last Saturday's double-overtime game against Arizona during the first quarter with an injury.
Sophomore safety Faletau Satuala was listed as the starter in BYU's first depth chart for Saturday's game. It would be the first time Satuala started a game this season.
Damuni, who has 10 solo tackles and 1 interception on the season, was among the seven players who made it onto BYU's initial availability report. Utah, meanwhile, categorized eight players as "out" for the 103rd all-time meeting with its in-state rival, including a trio of standouts who've already been ruled out for the season: Daidren Zipperer, Hunter Andrews and Rabbit Evans.
Here's a look at the availability reports for both teams:
Utah Availability Report
Out
- S Rabbit Evans
- S Nate Ritchie
- WR Daidren Zipperer
- TE Hunter Andrews
- DE Paul Fitzgerald
- S Josh Sovereign
- LB Grady Mareko
- OL Isaiah Garcia
BYU Availability Report
Out
- WR Jojo Phillips
- S Tommy Prassas
- RB Sione Moa
- CB Marcus McKenzie
- LB Choé Bryant-Strother
Doubtful
- S Raider Damuni
Probable
- DT Anisi Purcell
Initial report categories
- Out: Broad term for any reason a student-athlete cannot play in the upcoming conference game (injury, illness, suspension, eligibility or legal issues, or personal matters)
- Out (1st half): Suspended for the first half of the upcoming game due to the NCAA targeting rule
- Doubtful: Has a 25% chance of playing
- Questionable: Has a 50% chance of playing
- Probable: Has a 75% chance of playing
- Available: Has a 100% chance of playing; must be designated if previously appeared on a previous availability report and is now expected to participate
When do Big 12 teams have to submit availability reports?
Big 12 football programs are required to submit daily availability reports beginning three days before each game. The initial reports are posted on the league's website at 8 p.m. MT.
Game day report categories
- Out: Not dressing or available for the game.
- Game-time decision: Coaches and/or medical personnel need to evaluate the student-athlete during pre-game warm-ups before deciding whether they can participate in the game.
- Available: Will dress for the game and be available to play