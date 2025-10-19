Holy War aftermath has Utah unranked in AP Top 25 poll
While the long-term ramifications of Saturday's rivalry game between Utah and BYU remain to be seen, the immediate aftermath of the Holy War had an impact on the national media's perception of both teams in the ensuing Associated Press Top 25 poll.
Following the Cougars' 24-21 win over their in-state rival, they ascended to No. 11 as the only undefeated team featured in the Week 9 poll.
The Utes, meanwhile, lost their spot as the No. 23-ranked team and were among several teams left on the outside of the top 25 looking in. Utah received 40 points from the panel of voters, joining Houston (36) and TCU (2) in a cluster of nine teams that received votes after its third straight loss to BYU.
The Cougars were the highest-ranked Big 12 team in the poll, as Texas Tech fell from No. 7 to No. 14 following its loss in Tempe, Arizona, to Arizona State over the weekend. The Sun Devils parlayed their big-time win over a top-10 foe to claim a spot as the No. 25-ranked team in both the AP poll and the coaches poll.
Cincinnati, the only other undefeated team in Big 12 play, moved up three spots with a 49-17 thumping of Oklahoma State.
The Utes, who host the Bearcats on Nov. 1, will first look to bounce back in Week 9 when they host Colorado at Rice-Eccles Stadium.
AP Top 25 poll (post-Week 8)
- Ohio State (7-0, 4-0 Big Ten) [65 first-place votes]
- Indiana (7-0, 4-0 Big Ten)
- Texas A&M (7-0, 4-0 SEC)
- Alabama (6-1, 4-0 SEC)
- Georgia (6-1, 4-1 SEC)
- Oregon (6-1, 3-1 Big Ten)
- Georgia Tech (7-0, 3-0 ACC)
- Ole Miss (6-1, 3-1 SEC)
- Miami (5-1, 1-1 ACC)
- Vanderbilt (6-1, 2-1 SEC)
- BYU (7-0, 4-0 Big 12)
- Notre Dame (5-2)
- Oklahoma (6-1, 2-1 SEC)
- Texas Tech (6-1, 3-1 Big 12)
- Missouri (6-1, 2-1 SEC)
- Virginia (6-1, 3-0 ACC)
- Tennessee (5-2, 2-2 SEC)
- South Florida (6-1, 3-0 AAC)
- Louisville (5-1, 2-1 ACC)
- LSU (5-2, 2-2 SEC)
- Cincinnati (6-1, 4-0 Big 12)
- Texas (5-2, 2-1 SEC)
- Illinois (5-2, 2-2 Big Ten)
- Michigan (5-2, 3-1 Big Ten)
- Arizona State (5-2, 3-1 Big 12)
Dropped out
USC (No. 20), Memphis (No. 22), Utah (No. 23), Nebraska (No. 25)
New to the poll
No. 19 Louisville, No. 23 Illinois, No. 24 Michigan, No. 25 Arizona State
Biggest riser
No. 10 Vanderbilt (+7)
Others receiving votes
USC 97, Utah 40, Tulane 37, Houston 34, Navy 28, San Diego State 7, James Madison 6, Boise State 4, TCU 2, Minnesota 1