Utah football's 2026 win total has been released — here's why it's interesting

Apparently, the NCAA Tournament isn't the only thing sportsbooks take wagers on in March.

While college basketball is at the forefront of many bettors' minds, this time of year also provides gamblers an opportunity to get in early on college football betting markets, including the win totals for each of the power conference programs

FanDuel Sportsbook has released its opening lines for the 2026-27 campaign, establishing Vegas' expectations for conference and national championship contenders alike ahead of spring practices.

Utah's win total is set at 8.5, which is tied for the second-highest over/under projection among Big 12 teams with BYU. Texas Tech tops the league and is tied with Notre Dame for the highest win total projection in the country with 11.5 wins.

The Utes, who are coming off an 11-win campaign in 2025, have -148 odds to go over their win total and +120 odds to finish with fewer than nine wins.

FanDuel Sportsbook Big 12 Win Totals

Texas Tech: 11.5

BYU: 8.5

Utah: 8.5

Arizona: 7.5

Houston: 7.5

Kansas State: 7.5

Arizona State: 6.5

Baylor: 6.5

TCU: 6.5

Cincinnati: 5.5

Iowa State: 5.5

Kansas: 5.5

Oklahoma State: 5.5

UCF: 5.5

West Virginia: 5.5

Colorado: 4.5

Is Utah's Win Total Too Low?

First of all, being tabbed with an 8.5 win total shouldn't be taken as a slight from the Vegas oddsmakers; especially if that equates to the second-highest win total projection in a power conference.

However, given the Utes bring back several key pieces from their 11-win season and have a favorable conference schedule ahead of them, one could easily talk themselves into taking the "over" on the 8.5-win total.

From a travel standpoint, the front half of Utah's 2026 schedule plays out favorably for the Utes. Five of their first seven games will be held at Rice-Eccles Stadium, which means Utah will have to leave the state just twice before Halloween rolls around (at Iowa State on Sept. 26 and at Colorado on Oct. 17).

For reference, Utah altered between being at home and playing on the road for the first seven games of the 2025 season. The Utes went 5-1 at home, with its only loss coming to Texas Tech. Those two schools won't see each other during the 2026 regular season.

Anyone interested in taking the Utes' win total would also like to know that over half of their conference games are against teams FanDuel has at 5.5 wins or fewer.

Remember, Utah's win total going into 2025 was 7.5 — and that was after the 2024 campaign was derailed by injuries. With more momentum on their side, the Utes could exceed their slightly-elevated expectations for 2026.

Is Utah's Win Total Too High?

Utah's gettin Devon Dampier, Wayshawn Parker and Byrd Ficklin back on offense, plus Jackson Bennee, Scooby Davis and a few notable contributors in the front seven on the defensive side of the ball. The incoming transfer portal class looks promising, especially when looking at the group of wide receivers joining the ranks to surround Dampier in the passing game. And there's a chance some freshmen play an impact right away as well.

There are, however, some unknowns heading into the season. What will the offensive line look like after losing all five starters from the dominant 2025 unit? Will Kevin McGiven's offense hit the ground running, or will some kinks need to be worked out as Dampier and company learn the new system? And with the personnel changes on defense — both on the field and on the sidelines with Colton Swan stepping in for Morgan Scalley as defensive coordinator — what will the Utes look like on that side of the ball?

Some of those questions might have obvious answers to some, but from the sportsbooks' perspective, a head coaching change alone can be enough to plummet a team's outlook in the eyes of bettors. FanDuel, though, seems optimistic that the transition to the Scalley regime won't be as harsh as the one some other power conference schools endure when hiring a first-year head coach.

Conclusion: Too Close To Call

Of course it's too soon to tell whether the sportsbooks nailed Utah's win total or not; after all, there's still a week until the Utes start going through spring practices.

The volatile nature of the Big 12 also plays a factor in this discussion. No one really knows how the first-year coaches at Oklahoma State (Eric Morris), Iowa State (Jimmy Rogers), Kansas State (Collin Kelin) and Utah will help reshape the league. The portal has flipped several rosters, with six Big 12 schools bringing in 30 or more transfers in the offseason (Oklahoma State brought in a whopping 53). Not to mention, the Big 12 has historically been known for its parity and unpredictability.

It is, admittedly, hard to fathom Utah losing four or more games after how well the 2025 campaign played out for the Utes. Crazier things have happened, though.

Odds are courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook. Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.