How to watch, stream Utah vs. Baylor Week 12 college football game
Amid the nationwide interest in the College Football Playoff bracket and potential conference title race scenarios, the Utah football team had to set its focus on the task at hand leading into Week 12: a date with Baylor in Waco, Texas.
Of course, Kyle Whittingham and company understood that with two losses on their résumé, the margin for error was razor thin as they traveled south for their first game outside of their home state since late September. To have any chance of playing for the conference championship in Arlington, Texas, in December, the Utes (7-2, 4-2 Big 12), who came in at No. 13 in the latest CFP rankings, would need to stay on the path of 10 wins and hope other teams around the league stumbled down the stretch of the regular season.
But all Utah could control going into Saturday's bout at McLane Stadium was how it handled itself against Sawyer Robertson and Baylor's talented group of skill position players surrounding the stud quarterback.
"Gotta try to make him uncomfortable," Whittingham said regarding Robertson. "He's the number one thrower in the league as far as yards per game — I believe he's number one in the league in total offense per game, and he's got a good supporting cast."
Robertson entered Week 12 with the fifth-most passing yards in the Football Bowl Subdivision (2,780) and tied with Indiana's Fernando Mendoza for the lead in touchdown passes (26). Four of his pass-catchers tallied over 400 receiving yards through the team's first nine games, led by NFL draft prospect and 6-foot-4 tight end, Michael Trigg (604).
Fifth-year wide receiver Josh Cameron paced the Bears in catches (47) while trailing Trigg with 581 receiving yards on the season. Ashtyn Hawkins (459) and Kole Wilson (433) came in at No. 3 and No. 4, respectively.
Saturday pitted the Big 12's most potent air attack against the league's No. 1 defense against the pass, setting up an intriguing battle between Robertson and Baylor's receivers against Utah's front seven and secondary. Both teams also entered the game among the conference's top four in scoring offense, with Utah ranking No. 2 (39.6 points per game) and Baylor checking in at No. 4 (33.8).
Here's more on how to watch and bet on Saturday's game.
How to watch Utah vs. Baylor
- Date: Saturday, Nov. 15
- Game Time: 4 p.m. PT/5 p.m. MT
- Where: McLane Stadium | Waco, Texas
- How to watch (TV): ESPN2
Odds, Spread and Total for Utah vs. Baylor
Spread:
- Utah: -8.5 (-110)
- Baylor: +8.5 (-110)
Moneyline:
- Utah: -340
- Baylor: +275
Total: 60.5 (Over -108/Under -112)
