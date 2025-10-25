How to watch, stream Utah vs. Colorado Week 9 college football game
The Utah football team returns to Rice-Eccles Stadium on Saturday for a Big 12 tilt against Colorado.
Coming off a tough loss to their in-state rival, the Utes look to get back on track against a Buffaloes squad that has some momentum after picking up its first league win of the season in an upset over Iowa State.
Utah's also striving to pick up its seventh consecutive win over Colorado in Salt Lake City while remaining relevant in the Big 12 championship chase. Following their second loss in conference play, the Utes' chances of capturing the league title dropped to 6.6% on ESPN FPI, behind Texas Tech (39.1%), BYU (32.5%) and Cincinnati (10.8%).
Given the Big 12 will likely only send one team to the College Football Playoff, Utah's postseason aspirations will depend on whether it gets help from other teams around the conference so it can snag a spot in the Big 12 championship game and have a chance at earning an automatic bid.
More importantly, the Utes (5-2, 2-2 Big 12) must take care of the business that's in front of them, starting with Saturday's contest against the Buffaloes (3-4, 2-2).
Both sides look very different from when Shadeur Sanders and Travis Hunter orchestrated a 49-24 win over Utah last season. With those two off in the NFL, Colorado has handed the keys to the offense over to Liberty transfer Kaidon Salter. The senior quarterback is surrounded by Tulsa product Joseph Williams and third-year wideout Omarion Miller on the outside. Those two account for nearly 50% of the Buffaloes' production through the air and rank in the top 20 in the Big 12 in receiving yards. Miller paces with 371, while Williams has 370.
How to Watch Colorado vs. Utah
- Date: Saturday, Oct. 25
- Game Time: 7:15 p.m. PT/8:15 p.m. MT
- Where: Rice-Eccles Stadium
- How to watch (TV): ESPN
Odds, Spread and Total for Colorado vs. Utah
Spread:
- Utah: -13.5 (-102)
- Colorado: +13.5 (-120)
- Percentage of bets on spread: Utah, 57%
Moneyline:
- Utah: -490
- Colorado: +380
Total: 49.5 (Over -115/Under -105)
Colorado vs. Utah By The Numbers
Offensive efficiency
Utah: 80.5 (No. 12; No. 2 in Big 12)
Colorado: 66.3 (No. 41; No. 9 in Big 12)
Defensive efficiency
Utah: 81.0 (No. 12; No. 3 in Big 12)
Colorado: 49.1 (No. 82; No. 14 in Big 12)
Special teams efficiency
Colorado: 46.9 (No. 87; No. 12 in Big 12)
Utah: 28.6 (No. 129; No. 15 in Big 12)
Overall efficiency
Utah: 84.2 (No. 10; No. 3 in Big 12)
Colorado: 58.4 (No. 59; No. 12 in Big 12)
