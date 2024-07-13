Kyle Whittingham isn't going anywhere, excited for Utes in 2024
Kyle Whittingham's eventual retirement has been a hot topic this offseason, and he hasn't exactly made an effort to stop the speculation. In fact, the Utah Utes coach has only added fuel to the fire by naming defensive coordinator Morgan Scalley as his successor and admitting that his retirement is a "day-to-day" decision. This has only intensified the discussions surrounding his future in Salt Lake City.
Whittingham was directly asked about his retirement plans while on the Jim Rome Show on Friday. The famed sports talk host, who's known for his light-hearted banter, even joked about Whittingham retiring live on the show, which would have been a first for the program. He responded by expressing his enthusiasm for the upcoming season, stating that he loves the football team and can't imagine retiring right now for the best reason possible.
“I love this football team that we got coming back. I can’t do it right now cause I’m too excited for the season," Whittingham told Rome.
This excitement for Whittingham and Utah is understandable, given the significant changes and opportunities on the horizon. For the first time in 13 years, the Utes will enter a new conference as they prepare to compete in the Big 12 this fall. They might be newcomers, but they're also favorites to win the title and compete in the 12-team College Football Playoff, which could offer them greater postseason opportunities.
The anticipation for the 2024 football season is high in SLC, with Utah set to kick off on Thursday, August 29 with a home game against Southern Utah. The excitement will only build as the Utes begin their Big 12 conference play by hosting Baylor in Week 2. With such a promising season ahead, it's no wonder Whittingham is too energized to consider stepping down just yet.