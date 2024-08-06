Kyle Whittingham sees separation in Utah's backup QB battle, but isn't settled yet
Week two of Utah Football’s fall camp is underway as they gear up for the 2024 season. With a strong returning roster and key offseason additions, Kyle Whittingham’s Utes team is viewed as a top contender in the Big 12 Conference. However, some uncertainties remain, particularly in identifying the backup for star quarterback Cam Rising.
The competition for the backup role includes junior transfer Sam Huard, sophomore Brandon Rose, and true freshman Isaac Wilson. Whittingham noted some separation in the battle but refrained from making definitive depth chart statements, citing the need for another week of evaluation.
Rose and Wilson, with more time in the program, initially have an edge over Huard, who joined from Cal Poly in June. Rose enters his third year, and Wilson has had more time learning the offense. Despite this, Huard’s game experience and quick adaptation have been his strengths.
All three quarterbacks faced challenges in the first week, making fewer mistakes critical for standing out in the competition. Whittingham hopes to finalize the depth chart within a week, indicating progress but withholding public announcements until more data is gathered.
“By next week--one week from today-- we’re hoping to have it pretty well determined who is two, three, and four behind" Cam, Whittingham said, "That’s the timetable. We did make progress last week. I’m not going to say it’s a dead heat anymore because there is some jockeying for position that is taking place, but we’re not ready to make any public statements about that yet. We just need a bigger sample size."
Utah’s coaches prioritize two key qualities in their quarterbacks: protecting the football and leading the team to score. Whittingham emphasizes the importance of decision-making, timely execution, command of the offense, and overall ball security. These factors are crucial for the backup quarterback, who must efficiently move the offense and capitalize on the team’s strong skill positions.
Each contender brings talent and potential to the table, making for a competitive environment. Ultimately, the decision will hinge on which quarterback best protects the ball and effectively runs the offense. As fall camp progresses, the Utah coaching staff aims to identify the backup who embodies these critical attributes.