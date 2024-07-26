Kyle Whittingham warns Big 12 opponents who haven't played in Utah: "Be ready"
At the Big 12 Media Days in Las Vegas, Utah's head coach Kyle Whittingham issued a stern warning to the new Big 12 opponents about the challenges they will face when playing at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Whittingham, known for his no-nonsense approach, didn't mince words.
"(Utah) is a tough place to play. Be ready," Whittingham told 365 Sports. "We've had 12 straight years of sell out. You know, 52-thousand plus with standing room only every single week."
This statement truly underscore the home-field advantage the Utes have cultivated over the years. Rice-Eccles Stadium, perched at an altitude of 4,600 feet above sea level, presents unique challenges to visiting teams, including thinner air that can affect stamina and performance. It's doesn't sit at the highest elevation in the Big 12. In fact, Folsom Field at the University of Colorado stands at 5,430 feet. But even with Deion Sanders, the crowds are no where near the same.
This factor alone might be able to overcome, but combined with a fervent and loyal fan base, creates an intimidating environment for any opponent. Whittingham emphasized the importance of preparation, noting that teams must be physically and mentally ready to compete in such conditions.
Whittingham remarks come as Utah prepares to transition into the Big 12, a move that promises to bring new rivalries and heightened competition. His warning also serves as a reminder of the Utes' impressive home record and their ability to leverage the altitude to their advantage. Over the years, Utah has developed a reputation for being particularly tough to beat at home, thanks in part to Whittingham's strategic planning and the passionate support of their fans.
Utah opens the 2024 football season under the Thursday Night Lights at Rice-Eccles against Southern Utah on August 29.