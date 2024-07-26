Utah leads Big 12 Conference in The Athletic Top 25 preseason rankings
Utah's transition into the Big 12 Conference marks a significant shift, but it doesn’t preclude the team from emerging as a powerhouse when the College Football Playoff approaches. The Athletic’s Austin Mock ranked Utah at No. 14 in his preseason Top 25 rankings. This positions the Utes as a leading contender within the Big 12, joined by Kansas State at No. 15, Oklahoma State at No. 18, Arizona at No. 21, and Kansas at No. 23.
Utah is one of four newcomers from the Pac-12, along with Arizona, Arizona State and Colorado. The high preseason ranking is backed by the return of two pivotal players with each entering a seventh-year. Quarterback Cam Rising returns from injury with two years of eligibility remaining. However, he has declared this will be his last year. Tight end Brant Kuithe missed the entire 2023 season due to injuries but has previously earned All-Pac-12 honors, contributing significantly to Utah's prospects this season.
Rising and Kuithe's experience and skill set provide a solid foundation for Utah’s offense. Rising's leadership and playmaking abilities, coupled with Kuithe's versatility and reliability as a receiver, make them critical components of Utah's strategy. Their return injects a renewed sense of optimism and capability into the team, enhancing Utah's potential to compete at the highest levels within the conference.
Utah's journey in the Big 12 begins on Thursday, August 29, with a home game against Southern Utah. This opening game will set the tone for their season, providing an early opportunity to demonstrate their strength and readiness. As Utah embarks on this new chapter, the team’s blend of veteran leadership and fresh ambitions positions them as a formidable force in the Big 12, capable of making a significant impact and potentially carrying the flag for the conference in the College Football Playoff.