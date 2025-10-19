Live updates, highlights from Utah vs. BYU rivalry football game
The Utah football team hit the road this week for a high-stakes showdown against its in-state rival, BYU, in a pivotal clash between Big 12 contenders.
Entering the matchup with a combined 11-1 record, the Utes and Cougars squared off for the first time as ranked teams since 2009, when they took the field Saturday for the 103rd all-time meeting between the two schools.
Utah, which cracked the Associated Press Top 25 poll after a dominant win over Arizona State, headed south down Interstate 15 to meet BYU in Provo, Utah, looking to snap a two-game losing skid in the Holy War series.
The Cougars escaped last season's head-to-head affair at Rice-Eccles Stadium with a 22-21 win, courtesy of a 44-yard field goal in the final seconds after a controversial penalty against the Utes earlier in the drive gave Jake Retzlaff and company a chance to march down the field, drain the clock and set up the game-winning score.
BYU also came out victorious the last time it hosted Utah at LaVell Edwards Stadium, ending the Utes' run of eight consecutive head-to-head wins with a 26-17 win in 2021.
The next installment of the heated rivalry will see several key players make their Holy War debut, including both quarterbacks in Utah's Devon Dampier and BYU's Bear Bachmeier.
Through six games, Dampier and Bachmeier helm two of the Big 12's top scoring offenses, with Utah ranking No. 2 in the league (39.5 points per game) in scoring, followed closely by BYU (37.5 points per game).
Utah vs. BYU By The Numbers Heading Into Week 8
Offensive efficiency
Utah: 80.0 (No. 13; No. 2 in Big 12)
BYU: 74.7 (No. 26; No. 4 in Big 12)
Defensive efficiency
BYU: 85.4 (No. 6; No. 2 in Big 12)
Utah: 87.4 (No. 8; No. 3 in Big 12)
Special teams efficiency
BYU: 55.8 (No. 59; No. 7 in Big 12)
Utah: 35.6 (No. 119; No. 14 in Big 12)
Overall efficiency
Utah: 86.3 (No. 8; No. 2 in Big 12)
BYU: 86.3 (No. 9; No. 3 in Big 12)
Third down conversion rate
Utah: 60% (No. 1; No. 1 in Big 12)
BYU: 42.9% (No. 45; No. 5 in Big 12)
Here are the live updates from LaVell Edwards Stadium.
(Refresh this page for the latest update)
2ND QUARTER RECAP
Utah touchdown!: BYU left Ryan Davis uncovered once again, leaving Utah's leading pass catcher wide open for Devon Dampier to find for an 11-yard touchdown. Davis' third touchdown of the season tied it up at 7 apiece (7-7, 3:29).
Dampier on the move: Utah's signal-caller picked up 26 yards on the ground, setting the Utes up in the red zone after the big gain from Simmons the play prior (7-0, 4:34).
Utes move the chains: Devon Dampier dropped a dime into Larry Simmons' bread basket for a gain of 24 yards on third down. That was Simmons' first catch since the West Virginia game (7-0, 4:54).
Lander Barton picks up a first: Utah's two-way standout bailed out Dampier with a pick up of 17 yards after BYU linebacker Siale Esera couldn't bring down the 240 pound senior (7-0, 6:09).
Utah forces three-and-out: BYU couldn't take advantage of the fourth down stop on Utah's last drive, as the Cougars punted the ball back to the Utes after Aliki Vimahi picked up his first sack of the season on a takedown of Bear Bachmeier on third down. Utah started its next drive on its own 15-yard line following a holding call on Kana'i Lopes. (7-0, 7:23).
Utah stopped on fourth down again: Devon Dampier couldn't connect with Tobias Merriweather on fourth down, giving BYU the ball back on its own 18-yard line (7-0, 9:14).
Dampier gets drilled on scramble: Utah's dual-threat quarterback rushed for the ninth time of the first half and picked up 10 on fourth-and-17 after getting drilled by two BYU defenders (7-0, 9:52).
A defensive tackle catch?: Utah got crafty and put defensive tackle Semi Taulanga in at tight end. BYU probably didn't think the 317 pound freshman would catch a pass for a first down, but that's exactly what happened as the Utes moved the chains following a 10 yard pickup from Taulanga (7-0, 13:17).
BYU on the board first: After setting up the Cougars in the red zone with a 27-yard catch-and-run, 6-foot-4 receiver Chase Roberts snagged a fade route over 6-foot-tall Elijah Davis for the game's first touchdown. That capped off a 6-play, 81-yard scoring drive from the Cougars (7-0, 13:41).
1ST QUARTER RECAP
Bachmeier hurdles for a first down: BYU's true freshman quarterback cleared Utah's Jackson Bennee for a gain of 14 yards, moving the Cougars to their own 33-yard line. LJ Martin picked up 13 on the ensuing play with some hard running to end the first quarter (0-0).
Utah forced to punt: Devon Dampier had his pass batted down at the line of scrimmage by former Utah defensive lineman Keanu Tanuvasa on third-and-8, sending the Utes offense to the sideline and bringing on their punt team for the first time. The loss of 10 yards and a down on the intentional grounding penalty certainly played a role in Utah's first three-and-out of the ballgame (0-0, 1:57).
Another penalty to start a drive: Devon Dampier was called for intentional grounding on first down, moving the Utes back to their own 22-yard line to start their second drive of the game (0-0, 2:37).
BYU stopped on fourth down: LJ Martin fell short of the line to gain after tripping behind the line of scrimmage, giving Utah the ball back following the second fourth down stop of the first quarter. The Utes stopped Bear Bachmeier on a quarterback scramble on third-and-14 the previous play (0-0, 2:44).
Cougars on the move: Bear Bachmeier patiently sat in the pocket before finding Preston Rex for a 32-yard gain on some solid run-after-catch skills from the running back (0-0, 5:13).
BYU gets big stop: After stuffing Devon Dampier on third down, BYU shut down Utah's opening drive following a big-time tackle from Mory Bamba, who sprinted across the formation to bring down Daniel Bray on another jet sweep play on fourth down. The Cougars started their ensuing drive from their own 13-yard line (0-0, 6:53).
Big play Bray: Daniel Bray took a jet sweep handoff 29 yards for another Utah first down, setting the Utes up on the Cougars' 21-yard line. A reminder: Utah started its drive on its own 6-yard line after a false start penalty on its first play from scrimmage (0-0, 9:20).
Dampier keeps the drive alive: Utah's opening drive stayed alive after Devon Dampier kept the rock and picked up 7 yards on third-and-1, advancing the ball to midfield while converting the Utes' second third down try of the drive.
Utes move the chains: BYU left Ryan Davis uncovered on third down and Devon Dampier made it pay as he delivered a quick strike to his trusted wide receiver for a 23-yard gain (0-0, 11:21).
John Henry Daley sack: The nation's leader in sacks added to his yearly total with a takedown of Bear Bachmeier, courtesy of some help from his teammate and former BYU edge rusher, Logan Fano. That shut down BYU's opening drive and forced the Cougars to punt (0-0, 13:11)
PREGAME
Coin toss: Utah won the toss, deferred to the second half and will kick the ball to BYU to start.