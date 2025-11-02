Live updates, highlights from Utah vs. Cincinnati Week 10 college football game
The stage is set for a pivotal Big 12 clash between Utah and Cincinnati.
Conference title and College Football Playoff implications on the line as the Utes (6-2, 3-2 Big 12) and Bearcats (7-1, 5-0) go toe-to-toe on the gridiron for the first time in a top-25 bout from Rice-Eccles Stadium. Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. MT on ESPN.
Coming off a dominant victory over Colorado, Utah looks to keep its momentum rolling against a Cincinnati squad that's riding a seven-game win streak into Saturday's contest.
Latest injury news
The Bearcats' potent offense, led by quarterback Brendan Sorsby, won't have a key member of its backfield, as leading rusher Evan Pryor is out due to injury. The 5-foot-9 redshirt senior spearheads an offense that averages 193.6 yards on the ground, the fifth-most in the conference, while leading his team in total yards (478) and yards per carry (7.2, also No. 1 in the Big 12).
With Pryor unavailable, Cincinnati will likely lean on redshirt senior Tawee Walker even more to carry the load against the Utes' defense. Walker already leads the team in total attempts (90) and is second to Pryor with 466 rushing yards on the season.
For the Utes, 6-foot-5 wide receiver Tobias Merriweather is set to miss his second straight game when Utah takes the field against Cincinnati. Merriweather is fourth on the team in receiving yards (130) after missing last week's 53-7 triumph over Colorado.
Utah will also be without defensive tackles Semi Taulanga and Dallas Vakalahi.
By the numbers
- Sorsby hasn't thrown an interception in his last 179 pass attempts, a streak that began after his last pick during Cincinnati's 20-17 loss to Nebraska on Aug. 30.
- Cincinnati has given up 2 sacks this season. For reference, Utah's defense brings down opposing quarterbacks 3.13 times per game.
- The Bearcats have had 32 negative plays this season, the fewest in the Big 12 entering Saturday.
Here are the live updates:
Refresh this page for the latest update
1ST QUARTER
Touchdown Utah!: Wayshawn Parker took a direct snap, faked a handoff to Devon Dampier and took advantage of some nice blocking up front to burst away for a 39-yard score. The creative play call capped off a seven-play, 75-yard drive (14-7, 1:01).
Bearcats touchdown: Cincinnati answered Utah's score with an eight-play, 75-yard scoring drive, capped off by a 22-yard rush from Brendan Sorsby on a quarterback counter play. Bearcats ran the ball five times for 61 yards on that drive (7-7, 3:53).
Cincinnati on the move: Brendan Sorsby made a smart read on third-and-3, pitching the rock to Manny Covey for a 19-yard gain to keep the chains moving (7-0, 5:19).
Penalty wipes out defensive play: Jonah Lea'ea brought down Bearcats running back Zion Johnson for a loss on second down, but the play was moot after Blake Cotton was called for offsides (7-0, 6:44).
Touchdown Utes!: A 16-play drive, which included two fourth down conversions and three third down conversions, was capped off by a 34-yard score by Ryan Davis, who made two defenders miss after hauling in a pass from Devon Dampier (7-0, 7:05).
Missed opportunity for points: It looked like the Utes had a chance to put points on the board but a deep pass to the end zone fell incomplete after Dallen Bentley and Jackson Bennee seemingly ran the same route and collided (0-0, 9:17)
Dampier does it himself: After not finding anyone open, Devon Dampier tucked it and plowed his way to the 50-yard line on third-and-10, giving the Utes a new set of downs (0-0, 9:44).
Utes move the chains: A strong second effort from NaQuari Rogers on fourth-and-1 gave the Utes just enough to move the chains and keep their opening drive alive (0-0, 11:33).
Big play Bray is back: Daniel Bray went in motion and was left uncovered by Cincinnati's defense, giving Devon Dampier an easy target to hit for a 20-yard gain (0-0, 13:48).
Utes defense gets off the field: After Logan Fano batted a pass attempt on second down, Aliki Vimahi got his hands on the ball on third down, bringing Cincinnati's punt team onto the field (0-0, 14:12).
Utah on defense first: The Utes won the toss and deferred, giving the ball to Brendan Sorsby first.
PREGAME
Utah legend in the house: Utes icon Eric Weddle is ready for Saturday's pivotal matchup. His son, Gaige, is a four-star prospect in the 2028 class.