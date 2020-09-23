NCAA recruiting dead period extended until Jan. 1

It's no secret that Utah isn't one of the Pac-12's premier recruiting programs. Rather, head coach Kyle Whittingham and his staff do a tremendous job of developing 3-star talent and turning those players into all-conference, all-American and future NFL draft picks

But last season, the Utes appeared to be turning things around when they finished with the nation's 29th best recruiting class, including checking in at No. 5 in the Pac-12.

Hoping to build off that momentum, Whittingham and his staff had a detailed plan for this season but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, that plan has been completely derailed.

It may come as no surprise to many within the college landscape but the NCAA announced on Thursday, June 25 that the recruiting dead period was be extended in all sports all the way until August 31.

The dead period precludes all in-person recruiting, but phone calls and correspondence can continue to occur, including video tour sessions of the facilities.

Now recruiting is expected to be even more challenging as they've extended the recruiting dead period for the remainder of the calendar year.

“While the Council acknowledged and appreciates the growing desire to resume in-person recruiting by select coaches’ associations, Council members ultimately concluded the primary concern right now must be protecting the current student-athletes on our campuses,” said Council chair M. Grace Calhoun, athletics director at Pennsylvania. “We encourage our coaches to interact with prospective student-athletes virtually in this time period.”

This new decision doesn't exactly bode well for the Utes, who currently sit with the Pac-12's 11th ranked class and No. 77 in the nation. The class is headlined by four-star prospects in quarterback Peter Costelli and linebacker Mason Tufaga, and a slew of three-star recruits who could fill massive voids down the road.

