NFL personnel rank former Utah Utes star among top cornerbacks
A two-time Pro Bowl selection and an All-Pro honoree, Jaylon Johnson has certainly earned his peers' respect by this stage of his NFL career.
On Thursday, as the former Utah star prepared for year No. 6 with the Chicago Bears, Johnson received recognition from the league's scouts, coaches and executives.
Johnson was ranked as the eighth-best cornerback in the league, with one voter putting him as high as No. 4, in an ESPN survey of NFL personnel.
Johnson, who came in at No. 8 in last year's pecking order as well, earned another top-10 placement despite a slight dip in ball production in 2024. The 26-year-old did, however, record a career-high 42 solo tackles, including seven for loss. Johnson earned his second consecutive Pro Bowl honor for his efforts, though the Bears stumbled to a 5-12 finish that saw head coach Matt Eberflus get fired midseason after a 4-8 start.
With defensive coordinator Dennis Allen making the calls on defense now, the Bears are expected to play more man-to-man coverages, rather than the Cover 2 schemes they relied on under Eberflus. Johnson recently said he's eager to shadow the opponent's top receiver on a regular basis, and he should have plenty of opportunities to do so based on Allen's tendencies with the New Orleans Saints. Per ESPN, the Saints ran man coverage on 55% of dropbacks since 2016 — the fifth-highest rate in the NFL in that span.
Johnson, the No. 50 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, was a two-time All-Pac-12 cornerback during his time with the Utes (2018-19). He was tabbed a second-team All-American by the Walter Camp and the Associated Press at the end of his sophomore season.