NFL personnel rank former Utah Utes star among top cornerbacks

Jaylon Johnson received recognition from NFL coaches, executives and scouts

Chicago Bears defensive back and former Utah Utes star Jaylon Johnson was ranked as the No. 8 cornerback in the NFL by league personnel
A two-time Pro Bowl selection and an All-Pro honoree, Jaylon Johnson has certainly earned his peers' respect by this stage of his NFL career.

On Thursday, as the former Utah star prepared for year No. 6 with the Chicago Bears, Johnson received recognition from the league's scouts, coaches and executives.

Johnson was ranked as the eighth-best cornerback in the league, with one voter putting him as high as No. 4, in an ESPN survey of NFL personnel.

Johnson, who came in at No. 8 in last year's pecking order as well, earned another top-10 placement despite a slight dip in ball production in 2024. The 26-year-old did, however, record a career-high 42 solo tackles, including seven for loss. Johnson earned his second consecutive Pro Bowl honor for his efforts, though the Bears stumbled to a 5-12 finish that saw head coach Matt Eberflus get fired midseason after a 4-8 start.

With defensive coordinator Dennis Allen making the calls on defense now, the Bears are expected to play more man-to-man coverages, rather than the Cover 2 schemes they relied on under Eberflus. Johnson recently said he's eager to shadow the opponent's top receiver on a regular basis, and he should have plenty of opportunities to do so based on Allen's tendencies with the New Orleans Saints. Per ESPN, the Saints ran man coverage on 55% of dropbacks since 2016 — the fifth-highest rate in the NFL in that span.

Johnson, the No. 50 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, was a two-time All-Pac-12 cornerback during his time with the Utes (2018-19). He was tabbed a second-team All-American by the Walter Camp and the Associated Press at the end of his sophomore season.

