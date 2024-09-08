No. 11 Utah beat Baylor 23-12 with Cam Rising exiting due to injury
Cam Rising threw for 92 yards and two touchdowns before exiting with a throwing hand injury in the second quarter, helping lead No. 11 Utah to a 23-12 victory over Baylor on Saturday afternoon.
Rising’s injury occurred when he scrambled and released the ball just before being shoved into the water coolers on the Baylor sideline with under two minutes left in the first half. Afterward, he headed to the locker room for X-rays. Backup quarterback Isaac Wilson took over in the second half, marking his second consecutive game managing the Utes’ offense. Unfortunately, Utah was held scoreless in the second half with Wilson in the game.
Utah (2-0) was held up by Micah Bernard’s 118 rushing yards, while Baylor (1-1) quarterback Dequan Finn threw for 115 yards and a touchdown but struggled against a fierce Utah defense. Finn lost a fumble and was sacked three times, hampering Baylor’s offensive momentum. The Utes dominated the first half, with Baylor struggling to gain traction; the Bears had minus-10 yards on ten plays in the first quarter and failed to secure a first down until midway through the second quarter.
The Utes struck first with an explosive play as Money Parks caught a short pass and turned it into a 28-yard reverse touchdown. Shortly after, Utah extended its lead to 14-0 following a 2-yard touchdown catch by Micah Bernard, set up by a forced fumble by Connor O’Toole. Utah continued to impose its will, with Tao Johnson making a significant play by returning a blocked 50-yard field goal attempt 77 yards for a touchdown, putting Utah ahead 23-0.
The win came at a cost for Utah, as Rising’s injury could have implications for the team’s season. Despite this, the Utes showcased their strength on both sides of the ball, making a strong case for a top-10 ranking in the upcoming AP Poll.
Utah will look to continue their momentum against Utah State next week.