Op-Ed: Kyle Whittingham and Utes control their own destiny in 2024
Kyle Whittingham's 20-year tenure as the head coach of Utah's football team has been nothing short of remarkable. Under his leadership, the Utes have achieved numerous milestones, including a Mountain West conference championship, an undefeated season capped by a BCS bowl victory over Nick Saban’s Alabama, and two Pac-12 championships. However, one significant accomplishment remains elusive for Whittingham and his team: a berth in the College Football Playoff (CFP).
The closest the Utes have come to a CFP berth was in 2019, when they entered the Pac-12 championship game against Oregon with an 11-1 record and a No. 5 ranking in the CFP poll. A victory over the Ducks would likely have secured their place in the playoff, but Utah faltered, losing 37-15. Despite winning back-to-back Pac-12 titles in 2021 and 2022, their regular-season records were not sufficient to place them among the top four teams in the nation.
This season, however, brings new hope with the expansion of the CFP to 12 teams. The five highest-ranked conference champions will receive automatic bids, with the top four receiving a bye into the quarterfinals. This change means that winning the Big 12 conference could finally grant Utah its first-ever playoff berth. As Whittingham stated, “Our players were excited about the opportunity. We control our own destiny. If we’re able to win the championship of the Big 12, we are going to the playoffs. We don’t have to hope somebody votes us in.”
The anticipation is high for the Utes in their inaugural Big 12 season, with media voting them No. 1 in the preseason conference poll. Whittingham’s confidence is bolstered by the return of quarterback Cam Rising, who missed the 2023 season due to knee surgery. Rising’s past performances, including leading Utah to consecutive Pac-12 titles, make him a key player for the team’s aspirations. With 5,572 passing yards and 46 touchdowns over his career, his leadership and skills are expected to elevate Utah’s offense.
The sight of Rising back under center is reassuring for the coaching staff, especially after a challenging 2023 season for backups Bryson Barnes and Nate Johnson. Utah’s passing offense struggled significantly, ranking No. 117 in FBS, and the team managed just 23.2 points per game. A healthy Rising, who looked impressive during spring practice, is anticipated to revitalize the offense, which averaged over 36 points per game in his last two full seasons.
Utah Utes players looking forward to one game this season and it's not the Holy War
Rising’s return is not the only reason for optimism. The Utes have bolstered their roster with talented transfers, such as wide receiver Dorian Singer from USC and tight end Landen King from Auburn. Singer, who had a standout season at Arizona with 1,105 receiving yards, is expected to be a primary target for Rising. The tight end position, traditionally a strength for Utah, also looks promising with preseason All-Big 12 selection Brant Kuithe returning from injury.
However, challenges remain, particularly in the running back and offensive line positions. The running back corps lacks a clear “every down” player, but the team has depth and potential in players like Micah Bernard and Jaylon Glover. The offensive line must replace three starters but has promising talent ready to step up.
Defensively, Utah returns a strong unit that was among the best in the nation last year, particularly in stopping the run. The defensive line and linebacker groups are expected to be formidable, though the secondary will see some new faces.
Special teams also provide a solid foundation, with reliable kicker Cole Becker and punter Jack Bouwmeester returning.
If the Utes can maintain health, particularly at key positions like quarterback, they have a strong chance to compete for the Big 12 title. Early conference games against Oklahoma State and Arizona will be critical in setting the tone for the season. Winning those games could place Utah in the driver’s seat for a trip to the Big 12 championship game and, potentially, their first-ever College Football Playoff berth.