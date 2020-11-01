Pac-12 South Preview: USC Trojans

As part of our Pac-12 South Preview, we will be examining each Pac-12 team. We will break down their schedule, their offense and defense and what should be considered a successful or failure of a season.

Up next is the USC Trojans — Utah's biggest competition in preventing the Utes from winning their third consecutive division title.

Underlying Theme

USC is like the Texas of the West Coast — Yes, I said it.

Each year, fans around the nation always hear how both the Longhorns and Trojans are "back." That this is the year that two of the most storied programs in college football history return to national prominence. And each year, they fail to impress and suffer some head-scratching losses that prevent them from being great.

So once again, all we are hearing is that this is the year USC returns and takes control.

But does that actually happen?

If nothing else, this is the year for the Trojans to do so. They return a bulk of their team, especially in their skill positions, and Pac-12 mainstays Oregon, Washington and Utah are going through rebuilding phases. With those high expectations, is this finally the offseason that fans around the nation don't have to worry about head coach Clay Helton's job security.

The offense is beyond potent with the return of quarterback Kedon Slovis, arguably the best young quarterback in the nation. The defense is expected to take a step forward after being very young last season, but they must adjust to new defensive coordinator Todd Orlando's system.

With no crazy non-conference games (Alabama and Notre Dame), the Trojans will be their own worst enemy moving forward. Let's see if they can actually live up to those lofty goals.

Overview

2019 Record: 8-5 overall, 7-2 Pac-12

In typical fashion, the Trojans defeated top-25 teams Stanford and Utah early in the season. But sandwiched between those victories was a puzzling overtime loss to BYU. Back-to-back losses to top-25 teams Washington and Notre Dame had the team at 3-3 at the midway point of October. But then USC rebounded by winning five of its final six games to start the hype train game — although a brutal 49-24 loss to Iowa in the Holiday Bowl did hurt.

Schedule = Perfect Situation / SI Prediction in Bold

*Saturday, Nov. 7 — vs. Arizona State (W)

*Saturday, Nov. 14 — @ Arizona (W)

*Saturday, Nov. 21 — @ Utah (W)

*Saturday, Nov. 28 — vs. Colorado (W)

*Friday, Dec. 4 — vs. Washington State (W)

*Friday, Dec. 11 — @ UCLA (W)

Apart from the 9 a.m. kickoff to begin the season against Arizona State, the schedule is set up extremely favorably for the Trojans. With a veteran team, they won't be nervous to go on the road. They have to travel to Salt Lake City, but it's a November game and not December, which means there's a good chance there won't be snow on the ground or freezing temps. And their three biggest competitors in the south division, the Trojans don't face any of them on back-to-back weeks while drawing rebuilding Washington State as its crossover game.

Offense = WOW, Watch Out

Probably the top offense in the conference, USC has a bevy of weapons and can beat you in so many ways with the skill players.

Obviously a lot of the talk has been about Slovis and what he did as a freshman and the expectations he now faces as a sophomore, but early indictions out of fall camp is that he's embraced that leadership role within the team.

The wide receiver core did lose Michael Pittman Jr. (101 receptions for 1,275 and 11 touchdowns) to the NFL, but they return their next three top receivers. Leading the charge is Amon-Ra St. Brown (77 catches, 1,042 yards and 6 scores), the next great USC receiver. Flanking him are Tyler Vaughns and Drake London, two of the better receivers in the conference — and because the rich get richer, watch out for Bru McCoy and Kyle Ford, two freshman who could make an impact.

The running backs are led by returners Vavae Malepeai and Stephen Carr, the team's two leading rushers from a year ago who combined for 899 yards (5.1 yards per carry) and 11 touchdowns.

The only question mark is the offensive line, staying healthy and improving from last year. Utah is stockpiled at defensive line and Oregon's should be the best in the conference — so neutralizing those threats to give Slovis some time is the only thing holding this side of the ball back.

Defense = Good, Could Be Great

The positive is that USC does return a lot of starters, especially at linebacker and the secondary where they struggled last season. Drake Jackson is back as one of the best young pass rushers in the nation — would be the best in the conference if not for Oregon's Kayvon Thibodeaux.

The negative is that Jay Tufele has opted to prepare for the NFL draft and Helton has brought in Orlando to run his defense. That means the team must adjust to its best player and leader being gone while learning the technical aspects of a new system.

The return of starting safeties Talanoa Hufanga and Isaiah Pola-Mao is huge, with Hufanga potentially garnering All-American honors.

The defense was the team's weak spot last season, but if they can adjust to Orlando's system, they have the athletes to be successful. If not, it could put a lot more pressure on the offense and USC's dream season could go down with it.

Season Outlook

Is this the year USC gets to crown itself Pac-12 champs with a perfect 7-0 record and a potential berth in the College Football Playoff? Or is this the year the Trojans struggle again with an inexcusable loss somewhere that derails the season?

With this roster, the way the schedule is setup and Utah/Oregon going through their own issues, anything less than a 7-0 record and Pac-12 title would be a disappointment. But losing two games would be an abomination and those Helton-haters would begin to roar their heads again and demand a change.

It's a big season at The Coliseum.

Final Prediction

Record: 6-0

*Arizona State is still a year away so the Trojans handle business in the opener. I think Utah is going through too much change and USC's pass-happy offense dominates the Utes in their matchup, although Utah keeps is close with its offensive prowess.

That leaves Oregon in the Pac-12 title game, and I think this is where USC struggles. The Ducks don't rebuild, they reload and led by a vaunted pass rush and the best running back in the Pac-12, USC falters in the title game and settles for a non-NY6 bowl game.

