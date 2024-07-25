Phil Steele believes Utah's resiliency will shine through as contender in 2024
Phil Steele is known for his in-depth knowledge and continuous coverage of college football, always provides fascinating insights. The insider has a few team as true competitors in the Big 12 this year, including Utah as a newcomer.
Steele, aligning with the Big 12 media poll, favors the Utes who are led by veteran coach Kyle Whittingham and returning seven-year quarterback Cam Rising, who is recovering from an injury. He recently shared his admiration for Rising with Triple Play Radio and gained respect for him after Big 12 Media Days in Las Vegas.
“The thing about Utah and why I’m so high on them this year is last season they lost five games, but they had a nondescript injury in August when Brandon Rose, the backup quarterback, went down, right? Then, when Cam Rising didn’t play, they were down to their third, fourth, and even, in one game, their fifth-string quarterback,” Steele explained.
“Last year, the Pac-12 was up there with the SEC and the Big Ten as one of the best three conferences in college football. Utah played most of the best teams on the road, like Oregon State, USC, Washington, Arizona. They played all those teams on the road and lost five games because teams could just stack the box on them. Now, having Rising and Rose back at the QB gives them the depth where if something does happen to Rising, it wouldn't be as traumatic as last year.
“Rising led Utah to a couple of Pac-12 titles and nearly to a couple of big wins over Ohio State and Penn State had he not gotten injured in those games,” Steele emphasized. “If he doesn’t get hurt, who knows, Utah might have won those games. I think Utah is one of the best teams in the country this year.”
Steele also expressed strong support for Kansas State and Oklahoma State but noted that injuries could pose significant challenges for both teams. He pointed out that few teams in the Big 12 have managed to start the same quarterback for an entire season, highlighting the potential impact of injuries on their campaigns.
Oklahoma State should be in the conversation give their runner-up status and playing in the Big 12 Championship Game in two of the past three seasons. However, with Texas and Oklahoma heading to the SEC, Utah brings a similar level of play to fill the void left by the powerhouses.
Steele's analysis underscores the strength and potential of Utah with a healthy Rising. His insights provide a nuanced perspective on the upcoming Big 12 season, emphasizing the critical role of quarterback depth and injury management.