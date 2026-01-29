Ranking Utah football's 5 most important skill position players for 2026

Utah certainly wasn't short on playmakers last season.

From the quarterback room to the pass-catching corps, the Utes featured more than a handful of diverse and talented skill position players on the offensive side of the ball, making for an exciting style of play that was absent the year prior due to injuries.

Utah's offensive renaissance played a big part in the Utes going 11-2 in 2025, as they averaged 41.3 points (No. 4 nationally) and 482.9 total yards of offense (also No. 4) while setting a program record with 3,462 rushing yards (tops among power conference teams).

Several skill position players will make their way back to Salt Lake City for the 2026 campaign, providing Utah with some continuity as the program transitions to a new play-caller in offensive coordinator Kevin McGiven.

Let's take a look at the most important skill position players (quarterbacks, running backs, tight ends and wide receivers) for the Utes going into next season.

1. QB Devon Dampier

Utah Utes quarterback Devon Dampier (4). | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

It just wouldn't have been right to start the list off without Devon Dampier at the top of it. Yes, the Utes also brought back Byrd Ficklin, who performed well while stepping in under whenever Dampier had to nurse an injury, but Dampier's production and efficiency make him Utah's most important skill position player.

The All-Big 12 third team nominee and Manning Award finalist was the engine to Utah's potent offense in 2025, totaling 3,325 yards (2,490 passing, 835 rushing) and 34 total touchdowns (24 through the air, 10 on the ground) while posting a quarterback rating of 82.0, good enough for No. 9 in the country.

To put Dampier's numbers into greater perspective: the dual-threat quarterback was dealing with a sports hernia since the third week of the season, and required surgery in the offseason so he could return to the Utes healthy for 2026.

That said, the sky's the limit for Dampier next season. It'll probably take time to adjust behind a new offensive line and first-year play-caller in the booth, though there's still optimism Dampier can hit the ground running as one of the team's captains.

2. TE Hunter Andrews

Utah Utes H-back Hunter Andrews (10). | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

This entry might've come as a surprise to some, but given Hunter Andrew's versatility and potential, it's a well-deserved nod for the soon-to-be redshirt sophomore.

Andrews' importance to the Utes will also hinge on his health. The 6-foot-3 Texas native who started his collegiate career as a linebacker missed the final nine games of 2025 due to a season-ending injury he suffered during Utah's Sept. 20 loss to Texas Tech. It was unclear the sort of injury Andrews sustained.

Should he return in the fall in full-form, Andrews would be line for a big role within Utah's offense. His rare blend of size, speed and athleticism make him a suitable option in the backfield as a running back or on the end of the offensive line as a tight end. His rapport with Dampier should only continue to grow, too, when taking into account the depth at wide receiver and tight end the Utes lost over the offseason.

With JJ Buchanan off to Michigan and Dallen Bentley and Ryan Davis graduating, Andrews is one of the top returning pass-catchers the Utes can look to for continuity. He's also due to share carries with Utah's tailbacks, considering he was so efficient on the ground in 2025 (113 yards and one touchdown on 13 carries). It'll be interesting to monitor how McGiven utilizes Andrews' skillset to the max.

3. RB Wayshawn Parker

Utah Utes running back Wayshawn Parker (1). | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

Even in a new offensive scheme, Utah's run game will inevitably help set up its air attack. Coming off a near-1,000 yard season, Wayshawn Parker will be key in the Utes maintaining balance in 2026.

Parker led the Utes last season with 981 rushing yards on 149 attempts (6.6 per carry) while sharing opportunities with NaQuari Rogers (98 rushes) and Utah's quarterbacks (207 combined rushes between Dampier and Ficklin). Having one of the best offensive lines in college football blocking for him certainly helped, though Parker's speed and vision made him an integral piece to Utah's offense, nonetheless.

The Utes averaged 51 points and won by 27 on average whenever Parker eclipsed the 100-yard threshold, which he accomplished in four consecutive outings against Colorado (145), Cincinnati (104), Baylor (129) and Kansas State (100). He might've reached 100 yards more often had he gotten more carries; Parker never totaled 20 rush attempts in a game in 2025, as he averaged 11.5 per contest.

That said, Parker's usage should probably increase next season.

4. QB Byrd Ficklin

Utah Utes quarterback Byrd Ficklin (15). | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

Byrd Ficklin is certainly more than just a nice option to have as a backup quarterback. Not only does the offense hardly take a dip when he's under center; he often provides a spark whenever he's in for Dampier's relief.

How the dynamic between the Utes' signal-callers transpires in 2026 will be interesting to monitor. With a full season under his belt, Ficklin is expected to take a leap forward in his development, particularly as a passer, while Dampier is slated to return to full form following offseason surgery to repair his sports hernia. It'd behoove Utah — both strategically and financially speaking — to get both players on the field in any way possible.

For Ficklin, the 2026 campaign could provide a a roadmap for what the future of the the Utes' quarterback position could look like beyond Dampier. The glimpse Ficklin provided in year one was actually crucial to the Utes offense: he was third on the team in rushing, racking up 513 yards and 10 touchdowns on 61 carries, and was a crisp 21-of-35 through the air for 301 yards and three more scores. If he can be just as effective (even if the stats don't align) as a sophomore, he'll command quite a price tag Utah would have to match if it wants to keep him in Salt Lake City for 2027.

5. WR Braden Pegan

Former Utah State Aggies and current Utah Utes wide receiver Braden Pegan (11). | Marco Garcia-Imagn Images

While the wide receiver hierarchy remains to be seen, Braden Pegan's familiarity with McGiven's offense and his production at Utah State last season indicate the Aggies transfer is set up for an immediate impact role with the Utes in 2026.

The 6-foot-3 California native is coming off a career-year in which he led Utah State with 60 receptions for 926 yards and five touchdowns. His production played a key role in the Aggies having the second-highest scoring offense (31.8 points per game) and third-best total yards per game mark (422.4) in the Mountain West.

Unlike Utah's top receiver last season, Pegan is a legitimate deep threat. His speed and size on the outside should open the field vertically for the Utah offense and create big-play opportunities in the passing game.

MORE UTAH NEWS & ANALYSIS