Ranking Utah football's most important retentions during the transfer portal cycle

Morgan Scalley emphasized during his introductory press conference the importance of retaining as much of the talent Utah had on its 2025 roster once the transfer portal opened in early January.

The ensuing two weeks determined how much Scalley and his first-year staff were determined to stick to their word.

The Utes didn't by any means go unscathed through the first round of player movement, though as the dust settled and the window to enter the portal closed, they had brought back several key pieces of last season's 11-2 squad for Scalley's first go-around at the helm.

Here's a look at some of the key returners Utah brought back for 2026.

1. Devon Dampier (QB)

Utah Utes quarterback Devon Dampier (4). | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Yes, Devon Dampier is entering his final season of college and yes, Utah was able to retain its younger quarterback as well (more on him later). But given Dampier's importance to the Utes offense last season and the value continuity has in this era of college sports, what he brings to the table on and off the field outweighs the negatives that come with having him under center for just one more season.

Dampier concluded the 2025 campaign with 2,490 passing yards and 24 touchdowns to five interceptions while completing 63.5% of his pass attempts. He finished as Utah's second-leading rusher with 835 yards and 10 scores on 146 carries, becoming the first Utes quarterback to throw for over 2,000 yards and rush for over 600 in a single season since Alex Smith accomplished the feat in 2004.

With Kevin McGiven taking over play-calling duties as the Utes' offensive coordinator, it'll be interesting to see how Dampier adjusts to a new scheme not organized by Jason Beck, now in Michigan with Kyle Whittingham. If McGiven's system is anything like the one Utah ran in 2025, don't expect Dampier to endure many growing pains.

2. Jackson Bennee (DB)

Utah Utes safety Jackson Bennee (23). | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

Anyone making the case for Jackson Bennee to be No. 1 on this list has plenty of fair points to lean on in their argument; Bennee's potential and upside as a sophomore in 2026 being the main two reasons why it was crucial for Utah to bring him back for another season.

Bennee snagged four interceptions and defended five passes for a unit that allowed the lowest completion percentage to opposing quarterbacks (49.4%) and the second-fewest pass yards per game (177.8) among Big 12 teams. He also finished second on the team in total tackles with 64 across his 13 games played, earning All-Big 12 honorable mention honors at the end of the regular season.

The 6-foot-2 Holladay, Utah, native's versatility and budding skillset make him a viable option at either nickel corner or safety in 2026. If he decides to stick around Salt Lake City beyond that, he'd have a shot at becoming the next great defensive back to come through Utah's doors.

3. Byrd Ficklin (QB)

Utah Utes quarterback Byrd Ficklin (15). | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

Keeping Byrd Ficklin in the building could very well prove to be the most important retention move the Utes did for the offensive side of the ball this offseason. Especially if the dynamic signal-caller hangs around after his sophomore year and develops into the Utes' full-time starter in 2027.

For now, it appears Ficklin is set to share quarterback run plays with Dampier once again, providing Utah with a unique one-two punch from under center and a roadmap for what the future of the team's quarterback position could look like.

The glimpse Ficklin provided in year one was actually crucial to the Utes offense: he was third on the team in rushing, racking up 513 yards and 10 touchdowns on 61 carries, and was a crisp 21-of-35 through the air for 301 yards and three more scores.

Given Ficklin's skillset, interest from power conference programs was expected to come his way once the portal opened. Utah's ability to fend off suitors in the final hours to keep Ficklin says a lot about how much the coaching staff values him and his potential.

4. Daniel Bray (RB)

Utah Utes running back Daniel Bray (13). | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

Daniel Bray has a promising future ahead of him if his freshman season indicated anything about the former three-star recruit's trajectory. Whether it's in a career as a running back, wide receiver or some sort of hybrid, he has the traits to be special down the line.

It'll bode really well for the Utes if they're able to keep Bray for more than just his sophomore year. Especially if he's utilized in a similar manner to his freshman self — just more frequently — in McGiven's offense.

Bray's speed and elusiveness often provided the Utes with the spark they needed last season, giving them a reliable option to go-to in critical third downs. He was especially effective coming off the edge on jet sweeps, allowing him to get a head of steam before cutting up field if the defense was caught off balance by his pre-snap motion. He finished the season with 272 rushing yards and one touchdown on 40 carries, and had eight receptions for another 67 yards.

Wayshawn Parker is in line to be the No. 1 tailback for the Utes next season, but Bray's versatility will likely ensure that he sees the field plenty too.

5. Kash Dillon (DE)

Utah Utes head coach Morgan Scalley. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Kash Dillon's re-signing might've flown under the radar for some due to all the attention John Henry Daley and Logan Fano rightfully received throughout last season, but the soon-to-be redshirt sophomore's name will become more familiar to fans as his Utah career progresses.

With Daley off to Michigan via the portal and Fano entering the NFL draft, bringing Dillon back to Salt Lake City felt like a necessary move for the Utes. He appeared in all 13 contests as a redshirt freshman and was productive, recording 35 total tackles while finishing third on the team with 3.5 sacks. He started the final two games of the season against Kansas and Nebraska, gaining valuable experience as he totaled nine tackles in those appearances.

MORE UTAH NEWS & ANALYSIS