Three takeaways from No. 12 Utah's win over Southern Utah
No. 12 Utah kicked off the 2024 season in impressive fashion with stars Cam Rising and Brant Kuithe returning to make strong statements in a commanding 49-0 victory over Southern Utah. The Utes delivered the expected result, showcasing their dominance while fine-tuning their game plan. As the team now sets its sights on a more challenging test against the Baylor Bears, here are three takeaways from Thursday night's performance.
Utes run game shows promise
One of the most encouraging signs for Utah was the performance of their running game. While no single rusher stood out — the leading rusher managed just 34 yards — the team still compiled 185 rushing yards. This collective effort underscores a promising ground attack, one that has clearly benefited from improvements along the offensive line. The push from the line was solid, creating enough space for running backs to find creases and utilize cutback lanes, a notable improvement from last season when running room was often hard to come by.
However, for the rushing attack to be sustainable throughout the season, Utah will need one or more backs to emerge as go-to options. The distribution of carries worked against Southern Utah, but consistency from key players will be essential as the Utes face tougher defenses. The balance of an effective passing game, led by Rising and Kuithe, seemed to open up more opportunities for the ground game, setting a positive tone for the season ahead.
Caleb Lohner’s impactful debut
Caleb Lohner, a converted basketball player, made a notable debut for Utah. Playing significant snaps, Lohner showcased his athleticism and versatility, particularly with his acrobatic, contested touchdown catch late in the game. The play, which appeared to be a back shoulder throw, demonstrated Lohner’s excellent hand-eye coordination and physicality, qualities that will make him a valuable asset in the tight end rotation.
Lohner’s route-running, physical presence, and involvement in both the passing and running game stood out, highlighting his potential to become a key contributor. His performance suggests that he could be a significant part of Utah’s offensive plans this season, especially as he continues to develop his skills on the football field.
Keanu Tanuvasa’s disruptive presence
Defensive lineman Keanu Tanuvasa emerged as a potential difference-maker for the Utes. While he didn’t register tackles behind the line of scrimmage, his ability to penetrate the backfield and disrupt plays was evident. Tanuvasa’s quick first step and knack for beating offensive linemen allowed him to create pressure consistently, forcing Southern Utah to adjust their game plan with quick passes to avoid his rush.
Though Tanuvasa missed a few opportunities to make game-changing plays, his consistent backfield presence was a highlight of Utah’s defensive effort. As the Utes prepare for stiffer competition, Tanuvasa’s disruptiveness could prove crucial. If he can maintain this level of play, he will be a key figure in Utah’s defense, creating headaches for opposing offenses throughout the season.
Utah welcomes Baylor into Rice-Eccles Stadium next Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET.