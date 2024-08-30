No. 12 Utah shuts out Southern Utah 49-0 in season opener
Cam Rising made a triumphant return to the field, throwing a career-high five touchdown passes to lead No. 12 Utah to a commanding 49-0 victory over Southern Utah on Thursday night.
Rising, a seventh-year senior quarterback, made his first appearance since tearing multiple knee ligaments in the Utes' Rose Bowl loss to Penn State on January 2, 2023. He impressed by completing 10 of 15 passes for 254 yards and adding 25 rushing yards, thrilling the 84th consecutive sellout crowd at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Rising exited the game in the second quarter with Utah leading 35-0.
Brant Kuithe, who missed last season and most of the 2022 campaign, was the primary beneficiary of Rising’s return, catching three touchdown passes in the second quarter alone. Kuithe’s first score came on a 29-yard pass on the first play of the quarter, followed by an 18-yard touchdown just three minutes later. He capped off the half with an 11-yard grab, fighting off three defenders to reach the end zone. Kuithe’s performance set a Big 12 record as the first tight end to catch three touchdown passes in a half.
Rising’s five-touchdown barrage marked the first time Utah had thrown five passing touchdowns in a half since Brian Johnson did so against San Diego State in 2008, the last season Utah went undefeated. The game also marked Utah's first as a member of the Big 12 Conference, where they racked up 513 yards of total offense, their highest output since a game against Arizona State in 2023. This victory extended Utah’s streak to 15 consecutive wins over FCS opponents.
Utah celebrates the lives of Ty Jordan and Aaron Lowe with moment of loudness
The Utes wasted no time in making their dominance known. Rising connected with Dijon Stanley on a 64-yard wheel route for a touchdown on Utah's first possession. Stanley, who emerged as a new playmaker, added a 79-yard touchdown catch in the second quarter, totaling 150 yards on just three receptions while also leading the team in rushing with 34 yards. His performance was a bright spot for Utah, as coaches had anticipated using him in special packages despite being listed as the fourth-string running back.
The game wasn’t without concern for Utah, however, as starting cornerback Kenan Johnson, a transfer from Georgia Tech, left the field in the first quarter with an apparent leg injury. Cornerback depth had already been a worry for the Utes heading into the season.
Southern Utah struggled against Utah’s size and speed, showing vulnerability to Utah's wheel routes and tight end sets. Though the Thunderbirds managed some positive plays on the ground, they couldn’t match the Utes’ physicality at the line of scrimmage.
The Utah defense, led by Van Fillinger with two sacks and Elijah Davis with an interception, was relentless, maintaining the dominant form that has been a staple of head coach Kyle Whittingham’s tenure.
As Utah looks ahead, they will face Baylor on September 7 in a non-conference matchup, while Southern Utah travels to UTEP on the same date. With the win, Utah may climb higher in the rankings, especially if upsets occur in the Top 10 during the season's first full weekend.