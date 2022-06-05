Top 5 Utah Utes Headlines: May 30 - June 5

The following is a list of the top 5 Utah Athletics headlines for the week of May 30 - June 5.

5. R&R BBQ to host 'Meat and Greet' event with Jaylon Glover, Devaughn Vele and Karene Reid on June 25

Utah's Jaylon Glover, Devaughn Vele and Karene Reid will be participating in a 'Meat and Greet' event to interact with fans at R&R's Bingham Junction location.

Located at 7171 Bingham Jct Blvd, individuals can have lunch with and meet several of Utah's star players on Saturday, June 25 from 1-3 p.m. More details about the event can be found in the article. Tickets can be purchased here.

4. A Strong Brotherhood: Jaylon Glover and Tyler Knaak explain Utah's family culture and how they look out for one another

In the second episode of his exclusive podcast "All Aboard the J-Train", Jaylon Glover and fellow Utah freshman Tyler Knaak discussed the mental challenges of being an athlete and how the program provides big brothers to look out for them.

Individuals can listen to Glover's exclusive podcast on multiple platforms.

3. Recruiting: Utah makes top 10 for 2023 3-star edge Brad Spence

At 6-foot-3, 225 pounds, Spence presents good size and strength to dominate at the linebacker position. This past season, Spence played in 10 games where he recorded 72 tackles (7.2 per game), 51 of which were solo, and included 11 tackles for loss. Overall, Spence is ranked the No. 60 edge nationally and the No. 136 prospect out of the State of Texas.

2. Recruiting: Utah makes top 5 for 2023 3-star running back Marquise Collins

At 5-foot-10, 190 pounds, Collins has good size, but its his speed and athleticism that allow him to blast through the trenches and burn defenses for sizable gains. During the 2021 season, Collins recorded a colossal 2,826 yards and 39 rushing touchdowns. He also was the 2021 Texas District 8-5A-I Co-MVP as a junior and was pivotal in College Station's 15-1 record.

Overall, Collins is ranked the No. 45 running back nationally and the No. 121 prospect out of the state of Texas.

1. Stanford transfer Gabe Reid explains his decision to join his brother Karene and the Utes for the 2022 season

In the first episode of Karene Reid's exclusive podcast "Reiding the Play", his brother Gabe explains his reason to transfer from Stanford to Utah.

"I was kind of on the fence in terms of, do I shoot my shot and go to league? [Do I] Declare for the draft? Or [do] I put my name in the portal and do one more year? I think for one thing, I didn't want to go out the way that I did last year. I'm sure Utah fans know from our game last year, Stanford versus Utah, that's not who I am and that's not how I do things. I didn't want to end with that bad taste in my mouth, so I decided I wanted to end my college career out on a high note," Gabe Reid said.

Individuals can listen to Reid's exclusive podcast at this link.

