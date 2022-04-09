Top headlines from Utah's 2022 spring camp: Week three

After the third week of spring camp, Utah football has now surpassed its halfway point and is getting a better understanding of what the team will look like and who its leaders will be for the 2022 season. With notable quotes from head coach Kyle Whittingham, Devaughn Vele, Jaylon Glover, Brandon Rose, Cole Bishop and defensive coordinator Morgan Scalley, the 2022 season is shaping up to be very special.

With the departures of Nephi Sewell and Devin Lloyd, the linebacker room has been seeking its replacements for the 2022 campaign. According to Head coach Kyle Whittingham, the new freshmen (Lander Barton, Carson Tabaracci, & Justin Medlock) are making great strides, but sophomore linebacker Karene Reid is leading the room.

"The young guys are doing a great job, the guys that just got here from high school. Lander Barton, Justin Medlock, Carson Tabaracci. Those guys have really added to that group. But I would say the leader right now is Karene Reid…when these guys get up to speed we should be ok," Whittingham said.

As the offensive line seeks to make some key replacements with a few notable departures as well, Braeden Daniels has been stepping up and taking on more of a leadership role. Additionally, Daniels has also demonstrated a lot of versatility and for now, has transitioned to the left tackle position.

"Braeden Daniels is the leader of the offensive line. He’s a guy that everybody looks to. He’s playing left tackle for us exclusively right now which is what we need and he’s doing a good job," Whittingham explained.

While QB1 is locked up by Cameron Rising and there's no chance that anybody will threaten him as the starter, new freshman Brandon Rose has eyes set on QB2 and taking over the program once Rising leaves.

“Goals for spring camp is just to be able to get on the field, show the coaches, show everybody here what I can do, to prove myself. By the spring game, be able to get in the spring game, get some reps, show what I can do, prove myself. I’m shooting for the two spot this year so, be able to take over the program next year," Rose said.

Following a breakout season, sophomore wide receiver Devaughn Vele is looking to take his game to the next and believes Utah has the "same juice" as last season to repeat as Pac-12 Champions.

“I think we can repeat the same thing we did last year. We got a lot of younger guys, not as many veterans as we had last year. But that doesn't mean we don't have the same juice, the same energy that we can bring. We have the same coaching staff… we've got Scalley at defensive coordinator, and Coach Lud[wig] at OC. I really believe we have all the pieces we need. It's just refining it, finding the guys who are dogs, and then just putting everything together,” Vele said.

As freshman running back Jaylon Glover continues to impress on the field, he's also been impressing a lot off the field, especially with his high level of maturity and desire to give back to the community.

"To be that role model for the kids back home. I'm a big community guy. My biggest why is, you know, say I did it. You know, a lot of guys from where I am from are very talented, but they didn't make it for different issues. But I want to be able to say I did it and they can do it as well," Glover stated.

Following an impressive freshman year, sophomore safety Cole Bishop has been one of the standouts during spring camp and has his "best days ahead of him", according to coach Scalley.

"He's everything you want," Scalley said. "You can go in the safeties room right now and he's watching film. He eats, sleeps and breathes football. He's a great kid. He's a great leader. His best days are ahead of him."

Facebook - @UtahSportsIllustrated

Twitter - @SI_Utah

Instagram - @SportsIllustrated_Utah