Utah AD Mark Harlan says "Ute Proud" is more than carrying the name in competition
Utah Athletic Director Mark Harlan is enthusiastically supportive of the efforts made by Athletes for Life to strengthen the bond between the University of Utah's athletics department and the Ute Tribe. The foundation, established by former Utah punter Hank Mondaca, recently completed its second year, drawing increased interest from families on the Uintah-Ouray Reservation and involving current Utah football players. This collaboration between the Ute Tribe, current athletes, and former athletes is a source of pride for Harlan, who is optimistic about its future growth.
Harlan emphasizes the importance of understanding and respecting the people and culture the athletes represent. Although he couldn’t attend this year's camp, the significant presence of Utah Athletics was evident with around 25 football players, members of the Crimson Collective, and the digital and creative media team participating. Harlan found it gratifying to see the shared experiences and interactions through social media, highlighting that carrying the Ute name is about more than just competition; it's about embracing and honoring the culture and people it represents.
“For our students to recognize it’s not just about carrying the Ute name when they compete, but it’s in fact bigger than that. It’s the culture, the people who are so proud of their heritage, but are also so proud of our student-athletes wearing Ute Tribe on their uniforms," Harlan told KSL Sports. "For the guys in this case to get that is just fun for me to watch and experience. I’ve become close with leadership of the Ute Tribe, and they often talk to me about how proud they are when we play, so it is fun when we can go to them and show our appreciation.”
Harlan underscores that "Ute Proud" is more than a slogan; it's a way of life. The initiatives by Mondaca and Athletes for Life are crucial for fostering relationships and opening hearts and minds. Harlan is proud of the former athletes who remain connected and continue to honor the Ute Tribe's heritage. He believes that developing relationships with the tribe and sharing these experiences with current student-athletes helps broaden their understanding and appreciation of the Ute name beyond just a logo on a uniform. It's about pride and cultural significance, which the current athletes are learning to embrace.
Harlan appreciates the unique opportunity for Utah alumni to engage with current athletes and the Ute Tribe. He notes that this deeper interaction, such as visiting the Ute Tribe land, is unique and meaningful. These experiences go beyond typical alumni interactions, fostering a profound connection that benefits everyone involved. Harlan acknowledges the importance of representing the Ute Tribe and creating impactful experiences for student-athletes.
Representation matters significantly, as demonstrated by Utah women's basketball star Alissa Pili, who has drawn crowds of Indigenous people to games, and football player Tao Johnson, who shows promise for 2024. Harlan stresses the importance of young kids seeing role models who look like them and share similar experiences, inspiring them to achieve greatness. The partnership with the Ute Tribe is a meaningful reminder of the university's fortunate association with the Native American culture.
While Utah and the Ute Tribe have made significant strides in building their relationship, Harlan acknowledges there's always more work to be done. The formation of Athletes for Life by former student-athletes is a positive step, enhancing the partnership.
Harlan envisions further strengthening this relationship through increased media presence and creative content, particularly with the university's transition to the Big 12 and ESPN. By telling the story of their partnership with the Ute Tribe more profoundly, Utah aims to celebrate and deepen this unique and valuable connection.