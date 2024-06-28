Utah LB Lander Barton earns top ten spot on 2025 BLESTO report
Lander Barton has carved out a significant career at Utah following in his brother's footsteps. His decision to join the Utes was highly anticipated, and his performance on the field has lived up to expectations. The former all-conference Defensive Player of the Year is earning recognition for his efforts.
Despite suffering a season-ending injury, Barton has been graded as a second-round talent by NFL teams, according to the BLESTO scouting report obtained by All Utes. The annual review of pro prospects has the Utah standout graded as a 1.23, which is the middle of the second round. Overall, there are nine prospects above Barton and he's directly above Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders. He's noted as the third-best linebacker behind LSU's Harold Perkins and Clemson's Barrett Carter, who both fall in the first-round category.
BLESTO is a select group of NFL teams that works together to scout potential NFL prospects. The report is one of two that is circulated within the league. According to NFL Draft Diamond, there are twelve teams contributing to the BLESTO report, including the Chicago Bears, Atlanta Falcons, Miami Dolphins, and Dallas Cowboys.
Barton's career at Utah began with high expectations due to his impressive high school record and his family's legacy in college football. His older brothers, Cody and Jackson, both made significant impacts at Utah before moving on to the NFL, setting a high bar for Lander. Despite the pressure, Barton quickly distinguished himself as a strong presence on the field. His ability to read the game, combined with his physical nature, allowed him to make significant contributions from the outset. He quickly adapted to the pace and demands of college football, demonstrating a maturity beyond his years. His tackling ability and football IQ were evident in every game, earning him a starting position early in his career.
Throughout his time at Utah, Barton's development was steady and impressive. Each season saw him refining his skills and becoming more integral to the team's defensive strategy. His versatility was a major asset; he could effectively cover against the pass, blitz the quarterback, and provide solid run support. This all-around capability made him a key player in Utah's defense and a nightmare for opposing offenses.
Barton's leadership qualities also began to shine as he progressed through his college career. By his junior year, he was not only a leader by example but also a vocal presence in the locker room and on the field. His work ethic and determination inspired his teammates, and his strategic understanding of the game helped the Utes execute complex defensive schemes.
One of the standout aspects of Barton's career at Utah was his performance in crucial games. Whether it was a conference showdown or a high-stakes bowl game, Barton consistently delivered when it mattered most. His knack for making game-changing plays in pivotal moments earned him a reputation as a clutch performer. We'll see if he can push his game into being a top-round pick before the 2025 NFL Draft.
Utah opens the 2024 football season at Rice-Eccles Stadium on Thursday, August 29 against in-state rival Southern Utah.