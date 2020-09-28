Utah adds commitment from versatile 2021 prospect Velltray Jefferson

Velltray Jefferson is coming to Salt Lake City.

The three-star athlete by 247sports, Jefferson announced his commitment to the Utes on Saturday night via Instagram Live.

This is a huge pickup for Utah, as the program went into California and plucked out one of the top athletes in the nation — not to mention the fact that he was committed to rival USC at one point.

Jefferson, who plays both wide receiver and linebacker at Edison High School in Fresno, Calif., is most likely going to focus on the defensive side of the ball once he steps onto Utah's campus.

Listed at 6-foot-4 and 230 pounds, Jefferson already looks the part of a college linebacker. But expect him to take off both physically and mentally once he gets to college due to the fact that he'll be focusing on one position rather than two.

Jefferson is the 10th commitment of Utah's 2021 class, joining four-star linebacker Mason Tufaga and three-star linebacker Trey Reynolds as the headliners.

Here's a complete breakdown by Garcia regarding what Jefferson can do at the next level...

Prospect: Velltray Jefferson

Status: SI All-American Candidate

Vitals: 6-foot-4, 210 pounds

Position: Wide Receiver

School: Fresno (Calif.) Edison

Schools of Interest: Arizona, Colorado, Tennessee, Utah, Washington, Fresno State, Nevada, USC

Projected Position: Wide Receiver

Frame: Huge kid with a thick build. Great size already, will look even better as he gets his feet under him.

Athleticism: Moves really well even compared to opposing cornerbacks. Physical as hell. Unafraid of contact. Plays some safety, too. Might be a good fit there, but nearly all the film we evaluated was on the offensive side of the ball.

Instincts: He plays a tough brand of football. Good ball skills and he brings a lot to the table in terms of red zone tools. He’s a confident runner and he has some juice; He almost never goes down from the first contact.

Polish: Needs to work on footwork. Routes can be rounded and are far from precise, but he’s big and strong enough to make up for that right now. Only evaluating sophomore film.

Bottom Line: Jefferson has impressive size and speed as a 6’4 210-plus pound wide receiver. He put together an impressive sophomore year and deservedly received a lot of attention from up and down the west coast and over the country. We’re looking forward to watching him tear it up during his senior season.

