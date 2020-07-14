SI All-American Candidate Velltray Jefferson Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: Velltray Jefferson

Status: SI All-American Candidate

Vitals: 6-foot-4, 210 pounds

Position: Wide Receiver

School: Fresno (Calif.) Edison

Schools of Interest: Arizona, Colorado, Tennessee, Utah, Washington, Fresno State, Nevada, USC

Projected Position: Wide Receiver

Frame: Huge kid with a thick build. Great size already, will look even better as he gets his feet under him.

Athleticism: Moves really well even compared to opposing cornerbacks. Physical as hell. Unafraid of contact. Plays some safety, too. Might be a good fit there, but nearly all the film we evaluated was on the offensive side of the ball.

Instincts: He plays a tough brand of football. Good ball skills and he brings a lot to the table in terms of red zone tools. He’s a confident runner and he has some juice; He almost never goes down from the first contact.

Polish: Needs to work on footwork. Routes can be rounded and are far from precise, but he’s big and strong enough to make up for that right now. Only evaluating sophomore film.

Bottom Line: Jefferson has impressive size and speed as a 6’4 210-plus pound wide receiver. He put together an impressive sophomore year and deservedly received a lot of attention from up and down the west coast and over the country. We’re looking forward to watching him tear it up during his senior season.