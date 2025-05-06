Utah adds running back depth via transfer portal
Running back wasn't a position Utah needed to address in the transfer portal, but so far this spring, that hasn't stopped Kyle Whittingham and his staff from adding more experience and talent to their backfield.
On Monday, Old Dominion transfer Bryce Duke became the newest member of the Utes' tailback room after he announced on social media that he has committed to Utah for the 2025 season.
Duke is set to spend his final year of eligibility in Salt Lake City following two seasons at Virginia Tech and one at Old Dominion. He's the first running back to transfer to Utah this spring and the fourth overall when including the winter cycle, joining Devin Green (UNLV), NaQuari Rogers (New Mexico) and Wayshawn Parker (Washington State). In total, Utah has landed 14 transfers on the offensive side of the ball and another seven on defense.
A former three-star recruit and Tuscarora High School (Virginia) product, Duke was ranked by 247Sports as the No. 61 running back prospect in the class of 2022. He held offers from Cincinnati, Duke and Rutgers, among others, prior to committing to Virginia Tech in June 2021, according to 247Sports.
Duke appeared in 23 games with the Hokies, recording 29 rush attempts for 128 yards (4.4 yards per carry) and five receptions for 48 yards and one touchdown.
Last season, Duke finished third on the Monarchs in rushing with 46 carries for 285 yards (6.2 yards per carry) and caught nine passes for 58 yards and a touchdown. While he might not blow many away with his speed, Duke's 210-pound frame at 6 feet tall packs quite a punch when he gets going downhill. That said, it'll be interesting to monitor how new offensive coordinator Josh Beck implements his newest skill position player in Utah's lineup next fall.
Also on Monday, the Utes acquired more wide receiver depth by way of Cal transfer Tobias Merriweather — a 6-foot-5, 195-pound wideout who should give new Utes quarterback Devon Dampier quite the big and physical target to throw to on the outside.