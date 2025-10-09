Utah vs. Arizona State: Analysis, prediction for Saturday’s Big 12 showdown
The Utah football program is set to host Arizona State in a pivotal Big 12 battle between two teams with serious conference title aspirations.
Ahead of Saturday's matchup, Utah Utes On SI caught up with Arizona State Sun Devils On SI beat writer Kevin Hicks to gain some added perspective on the impending showdown from Rice-Eccles Stadium.
Hicks broke down his keys to victory for the Sun Devils, his potential X-factor for the Week 7 tilt and much more.
After Utah’s disappointing finish last season, what was the outsider’s perception of the Utes heading into this season?
"Coach Kenny Dillingham has been nothing short of displaying the utmost respect for coach Whittingham in recent seasons — summing things up in his press conference last week by stating that Utah is one of the programs he looks to in terms of what he wants his own program to be."
"The pair of rough seasons were more of a blip on the radar due to injuries than a serious crack in the foundation of the program, and I feel like no one was taking the Utes lightly heading into the new year."
The Sun Devils stunned a lot of people by winning the Big 12 last season, though that means they probably won’t be sneaking up on anybody in 2025. What will be the key to finishing atop the league once again this season?
"Continuing to be a dominant team when it comes to turnover margin is one of the first factors that comes to mind. ASU, BYU, and Texas Tech are at or near the top 10 in the FBS currently and that should serve all three programs well moving forward."
"One of the other factors has to be leaning on depth — several key players have gone down just for younger players to step up — such as sophomore LB Martell Hughes, who secured the game-sealing interception in the win over TCU."
Utah fans got a good look at Sam Leavitt during last season’s matchup at Mountain America Stadium. In what areas have you seen Leavitt improve upon so far this season?
"For all of the discourse surrounding Leavitt’s struggles, he has truly improved his touch in the deep game. That was evidenced by the 57-yard toss to Jordyn Tyson that swung momentum completely towards the Sun Devils against TCU — he did it again when finding Jaren Hamilton on the sideline for a 44-yard gain."
"Leavitt’s penchant for big plays has always been there, but he has generally been more consistent on shot plays this year compared to last."
Who do you see as a potential X-factor heading into this game?
"Jalen Moss. The starting slot has been out of commission since the third quarter of the opening game, and it can be argued that his absence has resulted in some of the slow starts the offense has encountered."
"Moss should serve as something of a security blanket for Leavitt, as he is phenomenal in the short/intermediate game, has been consistently good at gathering YAC, and is a standout when it comes to ball tracking/securing 50/50 balls."
What’s one key to victory for the Sun Devils to come away with a win at Rice Eccles-Stadium?
"Outside of the turnover battle — win the rushing battle as well. Utah’s running attack is dynamic, but Raleek Brown has truly been one of the most dynamic backs in the Big 12 — even the country at-large to this point."
"The collection of talent behind Brown is substantial as well, as is the threat of Leavitt taking off when structure breaks down. Expect this game to be more of a field-position battle than an air-it-out one that it could have been with better weather conditions."
It still feels early in the season, but how important do you feel this game is for both teams’ respective College Football Playoff at-large bid aspirations?
"It’s massive for both sides. Utah would be an extreme long shot with a loss, while Arizona State has Texas Tech next week and would become a long shot with two consecutive losses. This isn’t only a massive battle for conference standings, potential at-large cases for the CFP, etc. — it’s truly a litmus test to see which program is in the more optimal position at the moment."
Game prediction — final score and brief rationale
"ASU 20, Utah 17. These two offenses have the potential to put up yards and points in droves, but recent developments have pointed towards a battle more predicated on field position and the trenches. Both sides are incredibly built up in those spots — ultimately, having Leavitt/Tyson creating plays out of thin air has potential to be the difference, as well as the noticeable difference in turnover margin."