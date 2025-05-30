Utah’s coach makes video game debut in EA’s College Football 26
Kyle Whittingham and his Utah Utes coaching staff are set to make their video game debut this summer with the release of EA Sports' College Football '26.
The next installment of the hit video game series that was revived last summer is set to feature over 300 real-life head coaches as playable characters, including Whittingham, offensive coordinator Jason Beck and defensive coordinator Morgan Scalley. Last year's version of the game, which became the highest-grossing sports video game in U.S. history, didn't include actual coaches.
As the first trailer for CFB 26 was released on Thursday, EA announced that it has added over 2,800 new plays that will make for "authentic college football like never before." The game has also revamped its Stadium Pulse system to include new crowd-based challenges like clock distortion and screen shake in rivalry and playoff games. It's popular "Road to Glory" game mode has a new format as well that allows users to start their football careers in high school before choosing a college to attend — a beloved feature in the previous NCAA Football games. College Football Ultimate Team, Road to the College Football Playoff and Team Builder are returning from last year's game.
EA brought back its college football video game series following an 11-year hiatus. The NCAA didn't renew its contract with EA in 2013 due to a legal dispute over the use of player likenesses.
CFB 26 will be released on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S on July 10, with three days of early access for those who purchase the game and bundle it with the upcoming Madden NFL 26 game.
Over the past 20 seasons at the helm of the Utes, Whittingham has accumulated a career record of 167-86 (66% win percentage), including 11-6 (64.7%) in bowl games. When including his 11 seasons with the program as an assistant coach, Whittingham has contributed to more victories (252) than any coach in program history.
Beck enters his first season as Utah's offensive coordinator following one season in the same role with New Mexico. In 2024, the Lobos finished second in the Mountain West and No. 5 in the FBS in rushing offense (253.6) while leading the league and ranking fourth in the country in first downs offense (298).
Scalley is entering his 18th season overall with the Utes and 10th as defensive coordinator. Under his guidance, Utah’s total defense has finished in the top half of its conference in eight of the past nine seasons, ranking second nationally and first in the league in 2019.