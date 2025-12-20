Utah extends offer to 4-star cornerback prospect in 2027 class

With its attention stretched between the task at hand and the future, the Utah football team has started to lay some groundwork with some talented players in the 2027 recruiting class as it prepares for its upcoming bowl game.

Among the coveted recruits the Utes have gotten in the mix for, four-star cornerback Blake Jenkins is one of the more recent prospects to receive an offer from the coaching staff.

Jenkins, a product of Tompkins High School (Texas), posted to X Saturday that he received an offer from Utah following conversations with Utes cornerback coach and special teams coordinator, Sharrieff Shah, as well as player experience coordinator Reggie Dunn.

The Utes joined a recruiting mix that includes several power conference programs, including Florida State, Houston, Kansas State, Kentucky and Texas, among others. Baylor recently extended an offer as well.

Jenkins has garnered significant interest as the one of the top cornerback prospects from the state of Texas, with only five other players at the position ranking higher on 247Sports. The 6-foot-1 prospect is the No. 28 cornerback nationally and is the No. 238 player overall in the 2027 class.

Jenkins earned all-district honors after recording 26 tackles, two interceptions and a couple of pass break-ups in eight games with Katy High School, helping the Tigers achieve a 10-2 record before falling to Summer Creek in the 6A state playoffs. His first varsity experience came as a sophomore in 2024. He tallied 12 tackles, four pass break-ups and an interception across five appearances for a Tompkins team that made it to the 6A Division II playoffs.

Utah has two commits in the 2027 class but remains in contention for a few highly-touted recruits.

The Utes recently made the top 10 for Jon Ioane, a four-star lineman from Tustin High School (California).

Carson White, a 6-foot-1 quarterback prospect out of Iowa Colony High School (Texas), is also considering Utah. White's top eight that he revealed Dec. 8 include Auburn, Baylor, Houston, Kansas State, Kentucky, UCF, Utah and Virginia Tech. He's the No. 20 quarterback in the 2027 class according to247Sports.

Utah's trek along the 2027 recruiting trails comes as the team prepares for its Las Vegas Bowl matchup against Nebraska. The Utes and Cornhuskers are set to square off from Allegiant Stadium on Dec. 31 at 1:30 p.m. MT.

Utah's 2027 recruiting class

Three-star quarterback recruit Thaddeus Thatcher and three-star wide receiver prospect Kingston Parks remain as Utah's only commits in its 2027 recruiting class.

Thatcher's older brother, Christian, announced his intentions to enter the transfer portal shortly following his freshman season at Utah. Christian arrived to Salt Lake City as a three-star and the No. 46 linebacker recruit in the 2025 class.

Parks, the younger brother of former Utah wide receiver Money Parks, verbally committed to the Utes in late November over competing offers from Arizona, Middle Tennessee, North Texas and Sacramento State. Kingston has recently been ranked by 247Sports as the No. 114 wide receiver in the 2027 class.

