‘Explain It’—Pedri Uses Real Madrid Example to Question Barcelona’s Penalty Controversy
Barcelona midfielder Pedri called on Spain’s soccer authorities to “explain it properly” after questioning why a penalty was awarded against the Catalans for handball during Saturday’s dramatic 3–2 comeback win over Levante.
Barça, having conceded early in the match, trailed by two goals right before halftime when Levante winger José Luis Morales converted from the penalty spot.
It was awarded following a VAR review, when the ball struck the arm of Barcelona defender Alejandro Balde from a Morales shot. The call was controversial, given the position of Balde’s arm by his body. Sitting in a broadcast studio for COPE, Antonio Mateu Lahoz, the retired 15-year veteran of La Liga refereeing, concluded: “It’s not a penalty, Balde can’t pull his hand out.”
Pedri suggested it was similar to an incident involving Real Madrid’s Aurélien Tchouaméni during La Liga’s most recent Clásico in May last season. On that occasion, no penalty was given.
“I honestly don’t know,” Pedri told Movistar after Saturday’s final whistle.
“We recently had a talk at the Ciutat Esportiva about handballs. Tchouaméni’s handball last year at Montjuïc was a clear handball to me, this one [from Balde] wasn’t, and they called it, so whatever they call, it will be. I honestly don’t understand it, but they should explain it properly for everyone.”
Fortunately for Barcelona, the comeback was on almost as soon as the second half began.
Pedri scored a stunning goal from outside the penalty area a few minutes after the restart, the catalyst for Barça’s resurrection. Almost immediately, Ferran Torres equalized from close to goal, with the game eventually decided by Unai Elgezabal’s 91st-minute own goal.
“They always tell me to shoot, but today I tried it,” Pedri said of his impact. “The first shot with my left foot was in the [stands], and the second one went in.”