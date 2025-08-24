‘Everyone Knows’—Ruben Amorim Sets Ambitious Man Utd Target for 2025–26 Season
Ruben Amorim conceded that the only measure of success for a club of Manchester United’s standing is their trophy count, although he did not offer any assurances when they will be able to match this lofty ambition.
The brutally honest Portuguese boss has struck a more positive tone over the summer. During what transpired to be the worst Premier League campaign in United’s history, Amorim repeatedly lambasted his players, the club as a whole and, most repeatedly, himself.
A productive pre-season underpinned by the arrival of three exciting new attacking acquisitions and the exile of unwanted players has cast the 2025–26 campaign in a shade of cautious optimism.
“Last year, sometimes I was worried going to the games, but now I’m excited, it is completely different,” Amorim beamed in an interview with Sky Sports ahead of his side’s trip to Craven Cottage on Sunday. “We suffered together so much [last season] and that can bond people—the spirit is really good.”
That upbeat atmosphere, which has persisted despite last weekend’s loss to Arsenal, has prompted many to ask what would be considered a successful campaign for United. After slumping to 15th place last term, Mason Mount has targeted European qualification while Amad Diallo has his sights set on a top five finish. Amorim has a different goal.
“Success is to win titles,” the Portuguese coach admitted, before quickly adding, “and we don’t know if we are going to achieve that. We are not in the moment that we can say we are clearly fighting for the league—we just need to get the small steps and the small steps is to prepare every game like it’s a final.
“We want to be really competitive, trying to dominate games, trying to score goals and not get our fans bored to see our games... so if we have the small things and we put check, check, check—in the end, it’s going to be better.”
Manchester United chief executive Omar Berrada has openly targeted Premier League glory in 2028 which Amorim is well aware of. “I think everyone knows that we have a goal—not for this season but in three years to win the Premier League title,” he noted.
“We are going to do these steps to reach that goal, but in this club, you know that every week the narrative is going to be different so we need to be prepared for that, block the noise, do the job and try to win games.”